International
BREAKING: Multiple People Reportedly Shot at Brooklyn Subway Station, Police Find 'Undetonated Devices'
https://sputniknews.com/20220412/germany-drafts-law-allowing-nationalisation-of-energy-companies-in-special-cases-reports-say-1094704268.html
Germany Drafts Law Allowing Nationalisation of Energy Companies in Special Cases, Reports Say
Germany Drafts Law Allowing Nationalisation of Energy Companies in Special Cases, Reports Say
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The German Economy Ministry drafted a law that provides for the possibility of nationalising energy sector companies in an emergency cases... 12.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-12T12:23+0000
2022-04-12T12:23+0000
germany
renationalisation
gas
energy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101615/50/1016155066_0:543:4112:2856_1920x0_80_0_0_815a7c0b1c7dd6d422d4a153ce8df292.jpg
The new bill, which was prepared by German Economy Minister Robert Habeck, will amend the law on energy security, which will allow introducing guardianship management in the event of a crisis in enterprises that operate critical energy infrastructure, and even nationalising them in emergency situations.The Board of Trustees will then be introduced for six months with the possibility of extension.Nationalisation will be applied if the guardianship is not enough to guarantee the security of the energy supply. At the same time, the nationalisation in the accompanying note is called "extreme measure".
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101615/50/1016155066_137:0:3945:2856_1920x0_80_0_0_70516ed8d35e95ae2801ace1e9ebe9ab.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
germany, renationalisation, gas, energy

Germany Drafts Law Allowing Nationalisation of Energy Companies in Special Cases, Reports Say

12:23 GMT 12.04.2022
© AP Photo / Martin Meissner, FileIn this Monday, Nov. 24, 2014 file photo, smoke streams from the chimneys of the E.ON coal-fired power station in Gelsenkirchen, Germany
In this Monday, Nov. 24, 2014 file photo, smoke streams from the chimneys of the E.ON coal-fired power station in Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2022
© AP Photo / Martin Meissner, File
Subscribe
US
India
Global
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The German Economy Ministry drafted a law that provides for the possibility of nationalising energy sector companies in an emergency cases, the Wolfsburger Nachrichten newspaper reported, citing the document.
The new bill, which was prepared by German Economy Minister Robert Habeck, will amend the law on energy security, which will allow introducing guardianship management in the event of a crisis in enterprises that operate critical energy infrastructure, and even nationalising them in emergency situations.

The ministry will be able to introduce a guardianship department "when there is a specific threat that an enterprise will not be able to fulfill its obligations necessary for the functioning of the state in the energy sector without a guardianship department, and the security of energy supply will be threatened", the newspaper said.

The Board of Trustees will then be introduced for six months with the possibility of extension.
Nationalisation will be applied if the guardianship is not enough to guarantee the security of the energy supply. At the same time, the nationalisation in the accompanying note is called "extreme measure".

"In cases where a trusteeship or a more benign measure, like a sale, seems insufficient, nationalisation may follow," the document says.

World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала