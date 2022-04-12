https://sputniknews.com/20220412/germany-drafts-law-allowing-nationalisation-of-energy-companies-in-special-cases-reports-say-1094704268.html

Germany Drafts Law Allowing Nationalisation of Energy Companies in Special Cases, Reports Say

Germany Drafts Law Allowing Nationalisation of Energy Companies in Special Cases, Reports Say

BERLIN (Sputnik) - The German Economy Ministry drafted a law that provides for the possibility of nationalising energy sector companies in an emergency cases... 12.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-12T12:23+0000

2022-04-12T12:23+0000

2022-04-12T12:23+0000

germany

renationalisation

gas

energy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101615/50/1016155066_0:543:4112:2856_1920x0_80_0_0_815a7c0b1c7dd6d422d4a153ce8df292.jpg

The new bill, which was prepared by German Economy Minister Robert Habeck, will amend the law on energy security, which will allow introducing guardianship management in the event of a crisis in enterprises that operate critical energy infrastructure, and even nationalising them in emergency situations.The Board of Trustees will then be introduced for six months with the possibility of extension.Nationalisation will be applied if the guardianship is not enough to guarantee the security of the energy supply. At the same time, the nationalisation in the accompanying note is called "extreme measure".

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

germany, renationalisation, gas, energy