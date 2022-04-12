https://sputniknews.com/20220412/french-election-pt-1-acquittal-in-michigan-texas-abortion-nightmare-1094686323.html
French Election, Pt 1; Acquittal in Michigan; Texas Abortion Nightmare
French Election, Pt 1; Acquittal in Michigan; Texas Abortion Nightmare
France’s election brought no surprises, Russia might be changing its approach in Ukraine, and US media still can’t connect past and present. 12.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-12T07:41+0000
2022-04-12T07:41+0000
2022-04-12T07:41+0000
radio sputnik
political misfits
pakistan
abortion
hunter biden
blm
twitter
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0b/1094686298_29:0:1273:700_1920x0_80_0_0_fbbc14b64450b255f288c41c1263b1d2.png
French Election, Pt 1; Acquittal in Michigan; Texas Abortion Nighmare
France’s election brought no surprises, Russia might be changing its approach in Ukraine, and US media still can’t connect past and present.
Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte are joined by Jon Jeter, author and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, makes some predictions about the future of NATO, the role of the African continent in Russia-Ukraine geopolitics, the efficacy of taxing the rich, and the real conversation we should be having about Black Lives Matter.Morgan Artyukhina, writer and news editor at Sputnik’s Washington bureau, discusses the raft of anti-gay, anti-trans and anti-abortion legislation coming out of American state houses and why conservative lawmakers feels so emboldened right now. They also discuss the harrowing case of a Texas woman arrested on suspicious of performing a “self-induced abortion,” and how authorities can terrorise communities, regardless of reproductive law.Award winning author and cartoonist Ted Rall discusses what Hunter Biden’s business dealings do and do not say about Joe Biden, the entangled futures of Elon Musk and Twitter, censorship and Black Lives Matter, the lack of consequences for Buffalo police who injured an elderly protester, acquittals in the trial of men accused of plotting to kidnap the governor of Michigan, protests in Pakistan, and anti-mandate rallies in the US.Bruce Fein, former associate deputy attorney general of the United States, discusses the implication of a new Montana law targeting massage therapists, and how much we should worry about police targeting the very prosecutors investigating them.The Misfits also talked about the Jojo Siwa scandal, the death of Dwayne Haskins and Senate fundraising records.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0b/1094686298_184:0:1117:700_1920x0_80_0_0_e4ccc593b8152b0bb70af3ad54f3a841.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
radio sputnik, political misfits, pakistan, abortion, hunter biden, blm, twitter, аудио, radio
French Election, Pt 1; Acquittal in Michigan; Texas Abortion Nightmare
France’s election brought no surprises, Russia might be changing its approach in Ukraine, and US media still can’t connect past and present.
Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte are joined by Jon Jeter, author and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, makes some predictions about the future of NATO, the role of the African continent in Russia-Ukraine geopolitics, the efficacy of taxing the rich, and the real conversation we should be having about Black Lives Matter.
Morgan Artyukhina, writer and news editor at Sputnik’s Washington bureau, discusses the raft of anti-gay, anti-trans and anti-abortion legislation coming out of American state houses and why conservative lawmakers feels so emboldened right now. They also discuss the harrowing case of a Texas woman arrested on suspicious of performing a “self-induced abortion,” and how authorities can terrorise communities, regardless of reproductive law.
Award winning author and cartoonist Ted Rall discusses what Hunter Biden’s business dealings do and do not say about Joe Biden, the entangled futures of Elon Musk and Twitter, censorship and Black Lives Matter, the lack of consequences for Buffalo police who injured an elderly protester, acquittals in the trial of men accused of plotting to kidnap the governor of Michigan, protests in Pakistan, and anti-mandate rallies in the US.
Bruce Fein, former associate deputy attorney general of the United States, discusses the implication of a new Montana law targeting massage therapists, and how much we should worry about police targeting the very prosecutors investigating them.
The Misfits also talked about the Jojo Siwa scandal, the death of Dwayne Haskins and Senate fundraising records.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com