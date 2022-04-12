https://sputniknews.com/20220412/former-pakistani-prime-minister-imran-khan-calls-for-immediate-parliamentary-elections-1094694539.html

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Calls for Immediate Parliamentary Elections

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Calls for Immediate Parliamentary Elections

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has demanded that immediate parliamentary elections be held in the country to appoint a new... 12.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-12T07:45+0000

2022-04-12T07:45+0000

2022-04-12T07:58+0000

pakistan

imran khan

election

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107740/39/1077403974_0:0:2048:1152_1920x0_80_0_0_53fc31b7b969481fffa70df4ce7bc364.jpg

On Sunday, the nation's parliament ousted Khan in a vote of no confidence. On Monday, parliament elected opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif from the Pakistan Muslim League-N as the new prime minister.The politician went on to say that he would organise a public gathering, or jalsa, in the northern Pakistani city of Peshawar.On 3 April, the Pakistani Parliament initiated a no-confidence vote to remove Khan from office. After the motion was rejected as unconstitutional, Khan asked the president to dissolve parliament, but the decision to cancel the no-confidence vote was challenged in court by the opposition.The Supreme Court ruled that the no-confidence vote must take place, with Khan saying that the opposition's motion was an attempt by foreign powers to depose him. After Imran Khan was ousted, his party Tehreek-e-Insaf withdrew from parliament. The remaining MPs elected Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan's new prime minister.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

pakistan, imran khan, election