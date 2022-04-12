https://sputniknews.com/20220412/food-crisis-caused-by-ukrainian-conflict-may-cost-world-8-9bln---un-wfp-1094712117.html

Food Crisis Caused by Ukrainian Conflict May Cost World $8-9Bln - UN WFP

MOSCOW, Sputnik - The food crisis feared in the aftermath of the conflict in Ukraine could cost the world up to $9 billion, David Beasley, the United Nations... 12.04.2022, Sputnik International

According to Beasley, famine could strike the world “within 12 to 18 months,” creating a pressing need to launch long and medium term investments in global food security.Russia and Ukraine are the world's top wheat producers. According to the UN WFP, both countries combined account for 30% of global wheat exports and 20% of maize export.On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

