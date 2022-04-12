https://sputniknews.com/20220412/federal-jury-convicts-ex-virginia-cop-who-lost-job-over-armed-role-in-jan-6-insurrection--1094689833.html
Federal Jury Convicts Ex-Virginia Cop Who Lost Job Over Armed Role in Jan. 6 Insurrection
Federal Jury Convicts Ex-Virginia Cop Who Lost Job Over Armed Role in Jan. 6 Insurrection
Thomas Robertson, a former officer with Virginia’s Rocky Mount Police Department, was indicted on six counts–including five felony charges–and was rejailed... 12.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-12T04:11+0000
2022-04-12T04:11+0000
2022-04-12T04:08+0000
donald trump
felony
obstruction
2020 united states presidential election
joe biden
gop
republicans
washington dc
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0c/1094689808_0:0:1581:889_1920x0_80_0_0_581a9648b682bb7c801563a33165d352.png
After two days of deliberation, a trial jury has moved to convict Thomas Robertson, 49, on all six counts including obstruction of the Senate’s official proceeding, destruction of evidence, disorderly conduct at the US Capitol while armed with a dangerous weapon, interfering with police during a riot, and trespassing.The charges are punishable by up to 20 years in prison.The verdict comes as the second time a DC court has ruled in favor of the prosecution in the US Capitol riot. Texas militia movement recruiter Guy Reffitt was convicted of five felonies last month.Robertson’s passion for firearms was a constant variable in the months following his felony indictment. After being released on personal recognizance, the 50-year-old was rejailed pending trial in July after authorities discovered he illegally stockpiled 34 firearms.Per his release, Robertson was barred from firearms possession. The prosecution argued that the 50-year-old’s actions proved he had been “further radicalized.”Despite three days of court proceedings, the case against Robertson was overwhelming as video footage from the insurrection showed the now-49-year-old among the first wave of pro-Trump rioters to break into the Senate chamber.Additional body camera footage presented by the prosecution showed Robertson, equipped with a three-foot stick, refusing to move for a DC squad car.Thomas and Jacob Fracker, a 30-year-old who was also fired by the Rocky Mount Police Department, ventured to the nation’s capital together on January 6, 2021, in an attempt to stop or overturn the actions of Congress.Fracker pleaded guilty last month to conspiring to obstruct Congress in its 2020 Electoral College vote count. As part of his plea agreement, the 30-year-old agreed to provide federal authorities his full cooperation in their case against Thomas.
https://sputniknews.com/20210125/son-who-informed-on-dad-to-fbi-ahead-of-capitol-siege-says-hopes-relationship-can-be-patched-up-1081876032.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220406/ivanka-trump-testifies-before-us-capitol-riot-committee-for-8-hours---reports-1094515547.html
washington dc
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0c/1094689808_0:0:1185:889_1920x0_80_0_0_310c71a9fb6f48fd1cad685e9b14ee3c.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
donald trump, felony, obstruction, 2020 united states presidential election, joe biden, gop, republicans, washington dc
Federal Jury Convicts Ex-Virginia Cop Who Lost Job Over Armed Role in Jan. 6 Insurrection
Thomas Robertson, a former officer with Virginia’s Rocky Mount Police Department, was indicted on six counts–including five felony charges–and was rejailed pending trial over an illegal firearm stockpile obtained after he and other Trump supporters violently stormed the US Capitol to disrupt the certification of 2020 Electoral College votes.
After two days of deliberation, a trial jury has moved to convict Thomas Robertson, 49, on all six counts including obstruction of the Senate’s official proceeding, destruction of evidence, disorderly conduct at the US Capitol while armed with a dangerous weapon, interfering with police during a riot, and trespassing.
The charges are punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
“In our democracy, there is no room for vigilante justice, or mob rule, or counterinsurgency,” said Assistant US Attorney Risa Berkower in closing arguments.
The verdict comes as the second time a DC court has ruled in favor of the prosecution in the US Capitol riot. Texas militia movement recruiter Guy Reffitt was convicted of five felonies last month.
25 January 2021, 15:07 GMT
Robertson’s passion for firearms was a constant variable in the months following his felony indictment. After being released on personal recognizance, the 50-year-old was rejailed pending trial in July after authorities discovered he illegally stockpiled 34 firearms.
Per his release, Robertson was barred from firearms possession. The prosecution argued that the 50-year-old’s actions proved he had been “further radicalized.”
Despite three days of court proceedings, the case against Robertson was overwhelming as video footage from the insurrection showed the now-49-year-old among the first wave of pro-Trump rioters to break into the Senate chamber.
Additional body camera footage presented by the prosecution showed Robertson, equipped with a three-foot stick, refusing to move for a DC squad car.
Thomas and Jacob Fracker, a 30-year-old who was also fired by the Rocky Mount Police Department, ventured to the nation’s capital together on January 6, 2021, in an attempt to stop or overturn the actions of Congress.
Fracker pleaded guilty last month to conspiring to obstruct Congress in its 2020 Electoral College vote count. As part of his plea agreement, the 30-year-old agreed to provide federal authorities his full cooperation in their case against Thomas.