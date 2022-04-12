https://sputniknews.com/20220412/federal-jury-convicts-ex-virginia-cop-who-lost-job-over-armed-role-in-jan-6-insurrection--1094689833.html

Federal Jury Convicts Ex-Virginia Cop Who Lost Job Over Armed Role in Jan. 6 Insurrection

Federal Jury Convicts Ex-Virginia Cop Who Lost Job Over Armed Role in Jan. 6 Insurrection

Thomas Robertson, a former officer with Virginia’s Rocky Mount Police Department, was indicted on six counts–including five felony charges–and was rejailed... 12.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-12T04:11+0000

2022-04-12T04:11+0000

2022-04-12T04:08+0000

donald trump

felony

obstruction

2020 united states presidential election

joe biden

gop

republicans

washington dc

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0c/1094689808_0:0:1581:889_1920x0_80_0_0_581a9648b682bb7c801563a33165d352.png

After two days of deliberation, a trial jury has moved to convict Thomas Robertson, 49, on all six counts including obstruction of the Senate’s official proceeding, destruction of evidence, disorderly conduct at the US Capitol while armed with a dangerous weapon, interfering with police during a riot, and trespassing.The charges are punishable by up to 20 years in prison.The verdict comes as the second time a DC court has ruled in favor of the prosecution in the US Capitol riot. Texas militia movement recruiter Guy Reffitt was convicted of five felonies last month.Robertson’s passion for firearms was a constant variable in the months following his felony indictment. After being released on personal recognizance, the 50-year-old was rejailed pending trial in July after authorities discovered he illegally stockpiled 34 firearms.Per his release, Robertson was barred from firearms possession. The prosecution argued that the 50-year-old’s actions proved he had been “further radicalized.”Despite three days of court proceedings, the case against Robertson was overwhelming as video footage from the insurrection showed the now-49-year-old among the first wave of pro-Trump rioters to break into the Senate chamber.Additional body camera footage presented by the prosecution showed Robertson, equipped with a three-foot stick, refusing to move for a DC squad car.Thomas and Jacob Fracker, a 30-year-old who was also fired by the Rocky Mount Police Department, ventured to the nation’s capital together on January 6, 2021, in an attempt to stop or overturn the actions of Congress.Fracker pleaded guilty last month to conspiring to obstruct Congress in its 2020 Electoral College vote count. As part of his plea agreement, the 30-year-old agreed to provide federal authorities his full cooperation in their case against Thomas.

https://sputniknews.com/20210125/son-who-informed-on-dad-to-fbi-ahead-of-capitol-siege-says-hopes-relationship-can-be-patched-up-1081876032.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220406/ivanka-trump-testifies-before-us-capitol-riot-committee-for-8-hours---reports-1094515547.html

washington dc

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

donald trump, felony, obstruction, 2020 united states presidential election, joe biden, gop, republicans, washington dc