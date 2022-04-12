https://sputniknews.com/20220412/europol-launches-operation-to-identify-russian-assets-under-eu-sanctions-1094692238.html
Europol Launches Operation to Identify Russian Assets Under EU Sanctions
Europol Launches Operation to Identify Russian Assets Under EU Sanctions
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The EU Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) has announced the beginning of Operation Oscar to help EU countries identify assets... 12.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-12T05:56+0000
2022-04-12T05:56+0000
2022-04-12T05:56+0000
russia
europe
europol
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103104/29/1031042986_0:0:5212:2931_1920x0_80_0_0_c3744a937be91605a166bd9af38f9b75.jpg
According to the press release, the operation is also aimed at supporting EU countries in identifying international links, criminal groups and suspects involved in sanctions-busting.Europol seeks to facilitate the exchange of information and intelligence between partners and to analyse the information received to assist with criminal investigations. The operation will last at least a year and will include a number of separate investigations.On 24 February, Russia launched a military op in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Western countries and their allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103104/29/1031042986_206:0:4734:3396_1920x0_80_0_0_bd8c299831d521633f67f3d7a7ba2331.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, europe, europol
Europol Launches Operation to Identify Russian Assets Under EU Sanctions
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The EU Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) has announced the beginning of Operation Oscar to help EU countries identify assets owned by individuals and legal entities sanctioned in connection with Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
"Today, 11 April 2022, Europol, jointly with EU Member States, Eurojust and Frontex, launched Operation Oscar to support financial investigations by EU Member States targeting criminal assets owned by individuals and legal entities sanctioned in relation to the Russian invasion of Ukraine", Europol said in a press release published on Monday.
According to the press release, the operation is also aimed at supporting EU countries in identifying international links, criminal groups and suspects involved in sanctions-busting.
Europol seeks to facilitate the exchange of information and intelligence between partners and to analyse the information received to assist with criminal investigations. The operation will last at least a year and will include a number of separate investigations.
On 24 February, Russia launched a military op in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Western countries and their allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia.