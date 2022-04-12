https://sputniknews.com/20220412/europol-launches-operation-to-identify-russian-assets-under-eu-sanctions-1094692238.html

Europol Launches Operation to Identify Russian Assets Under EU Sanctions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The EU Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) has announced the beginning of Operation Oscar to help EU countries identify assets... 12.04.2022, Sputnik International

According to the press release, the operation is also aimed at supporting EU countries in identifying international links, criminal groups and suspects involved in sanctions-busting.Europol seeks to facilitate the exchange of information and intelligence between partners and to analyse the information received to assist with criminal investigations. The operation will last at least a year and will include a number of separate investigations.On 24 February, Russia launched a military op in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Western countries and their allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia.

