https://sputniknews.com/20220412/eu-ends-training-program-for-malian-troops-blames-russians-for-moura-killings-1094713353.html

EU Ends Training Program for Malian Troops, Blames Russians for Moura Killings

EU Ends Training Program for Malian Troops, Blames Russians for Moura Killings

Western Europe once ruled 90% of Africa as colonial subjects and has tried to retain similar relationships with the now-independent countries in what African... 12.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-12T19:59+0000

2022-04-12T19:59+0000

2022-04-12T19:56+0000

mali

european union

pmc wagner

africa

france

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106224/60/1062246028_0:97:4155:2434_1920x0_80_0_0_599f6ac2e7a6099a6e9c17ca1f4c7092.jpg

"We are halting the training missions for the [Malian] armed forces and national guard," the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, told reporters on Monday. "There were not sufficient guarantees on non-interference by the Wagner group.”The training program had been paused in mid-March over fears that the private military contractor (PMC) was operating in the country and responsible or could become responsible for civilian deaths in the war-torn West African nation. Those claims continued through late March after unconfirmed anonymous reports claimed that Russians were among a group of Malian troops accused of massacring as many as 300 people in the town of Moura.France has raised fears about Wagner PMC or Russia penning a deal with the Malian government ever since it decided last year to end Operation Barkhane, including its cooperation with the Malian government, and pull its troops out of Mali. However, Moscow has denied there is any agreement between Wagner or the Kremlin and the Malian government. It has also denied accusations that Wagner PMC is a foreign policy tool for the Russian government, asserting that it’s a private company that hasn’t broken Russian law.In February, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said French troops were totally pulling out of Mali, but not leaving the Sahel region, where they are engaged in a smaller-scope counterterrorism operation dubbed Task Force Takuba. On Monday, Borrell said much the same, telling reporters that "The Sahel remains a priority. We're not giving up on the Sahel, far from it. We want to commit even more to that region."A similar situation erupted in another former French colony, the Central African Republic, in June 2021, when France became enraged at Bangui’s growing closeness with Russia and the increased effectiveness of CAR troops who received Russian training as compared to those who drilled with EU or French training programs.However, the Malian government also faces a deep internal struggle. The present government is a military junta that seized power in May 2021 when now-Interim President Assimi Goita removed several civilian ministers from power, including the prime minister and president. That government was already an interim government consisting of a tense alliance between the military and June 5 Movement - Gathering of Patriotic Forces (M5-RFP), an umbrella of civilian activist groups who led mass protests against the previous government of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, resulting in his downfall in August 2020.*A terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries

mali

european union

africa

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

mali, european union, pmc wagner, africa, france