El Salvador Detains Over 10,000 People During Anti-Crime Operation, President Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - El Salvador detained more than 10,000 individuals during country-wide operation to combat a wave of violent deaths, President Nayib Bukele... 12.04.2022, Sputnik International

On 27 March, the parliament of El Salvador approved Bukele's request to impose a state of emergency in the country after over 60 people were killed in shootout with armed gangs in a day.On Monday, the National Civil Police of El Salvador said they had detained 463 people.The decree allows the authorities to prohibit public gatherings and meetings and expand the administrative detention procedure for up to 30 days to collect the necessary evidence, identify and dismantle criminal gangs.The state of emergency was prompted by a surge in murders in prisons and beyond. The crimes are associated with the notorious Central American gang Mara Salvatrucha 13, or MS-13.

