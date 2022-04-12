https://sputniknews.com/20220412/beijing-congratulates-shehbaz-sharif-as-new-pakistani-prime-minister-1094706120.html

Beijing Congratulates Shehbaz Sharif as New Pakistani Prime Minister

Beijing Congratulates Shehbaz Sharif as New Pakistani Prime Minister

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Pakistani prime minister and looks forward to continuing and deepening... 12.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-12T13:05+0000

2022-04-12T13:05+0000

2022-04-12T13:05+0000

shehbaz sharif

china

pakistan

asia-pacific

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0c/1094706094_0:63:1200:738_1920x0_80_0_0_86a9d894a18965fc18a85f396133e4e6.jpg

On Sunday, the Pakistani parliament ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan in a vote of no confidence, with the motion succeeding by a vote of 174-0. On Monday, lawmakers elected opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif from the Pakistan Muslim League-N as the new prime minister.According to Khan, his independent foreign policy irritated foreign powers, including the United States, and they financed the opposition's actions on a vote of no confidence. The US State Department has since dismissed Khan's statement as untrue.

china

asia-pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

shehbaz sharif, china, pakistan, asia-pacific