Beijing Congratulates Shehbaz Sharif as New Pakistani Prime Minister
Beijing Congratulates Shehbaz Sharif as New Pakistani Prime Minister
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Pakistani prime minister and looks forward to continuing and deepening... 12.04.2022, Sputnik International
On Sunday, the Pakistani parliament ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan in a vote of no confidence, with the motion succeeding by a vote of 174-0. On Monday, lawmakers elected opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif from the Pakistan Muslim League-N as the new prime minister.According to Khan, his independent foreign policy irritated foreign powers, including the United States, and they financed the opposition's actions on a vote of no confidence. The US State Department has since dismissed Khan's statement as untrue.
shehbaz sharif, china, pakistan, asia-pacific

Beijing Congratulates Shehbaz Sharif as New Pakistani Prime Minister

13:05 GMT 12.04.2022
Pakistan's prime minister-elect Shehbaz Sharif, speaks after winning a parliamentary vote to elect a new prime minister, at the national assembly, in Islamabad, Pakistan 11 April 2022.
Pakistan's prime minister-elect Shehbaz Sharif, speaks after winning a parliamentary vote to elect a new prime minister, at the national assembly, in Islamabad, Pakistan 11 April 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2022
© REUTERS / Pakistan National Assembly
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Pakistani prime minister and looks forward to continuing and deepening bilateral cooperation between the two countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday.

"Congratulations to Mr. Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Pakistani prime minister. China hopes to work together with Pakistan to continue maintaining traditional friendship and deepening comprehensive cooperation, carrying out joint high-quality construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and forming a closer community with a common destiny in the new era", Zhao said at a press briefing.

On Sunday, the Pakistani parliament ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan in a vote of no confidence, with the motion succeeding by a vote of 174-0. On Monday, lawmakers elected opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif from the Pakistan Muslim League-N as the new prime minister.
According to Khan, his independent foreign policy irritated foreign powers, including the United States, and they financed the opposition's actions on a vote of no confidence. The US State Department has since dismissed Khan's statement as untrue.
