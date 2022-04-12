https://sputniknews.com/20220412/almost-120-cases-of-salmonella-confirmed-in-ten-european-countries-1094712014.html

Almost 120 Cases of Salmonella Confirmed in Ten European Countries

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Almost 120 cases of salmonella have been confirmed in ten European countries after an outbreak at a chocolate factory in Belgium

"As of 8 April 2022, 150 cases (119 confirmed and 31 probable) have been reported in nine EU/EEA countries (Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, and Sweden) and the UK. The first case had a sampling date 21 December 2021 in the UK," a statement said.ECDC and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) published the assessment of the outbreak linked to chocolate products made at a factory in the Belgian city of Arlon.On Friday, the Belgian Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC) temporarily shut down the factory of Italian confectionery company Ferrero in Arlon over a wave of salmonella cases. The agency recalled all products made in Arlon, which include Kinder Surprise, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Surprise Maxi and Kinder Schoko-Bons.

