https://sputniknews.com/20220412/after-staten-island-success-amazon-labor-union-gets-requests-by-workers-from-100-facilities-1094714036.html

After Staten Island Success, Amazon Labor Union Gets Requests by Workers From 100 Facilities

After Staten Island Success, Amazon Labor Union Gets Requests by Workers From 100 Facilities

Workers outside of traditional union industries, such as in restaurants, cafes and mega-corporations like Walmart and Amazon, have discovered renewed... 12.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-12T20:28+0000

2022-04-12T20:28+0000

2022-04-12T20:28+0000

amazon

amazon labor union (alu)

us

labor union

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0c/1094713672_0:299:3073:2027_1920x0_80_0_0_23af559990ae0565d023f12b2915764d.jpg

In an interview with Yahoo Finance on Friday, Amazon Labor Union (ALU) President Christian Smalls said the organization has gotten calls from workers at more than 100 US-based Amazon facilities since the union won its first organizing victory a week prior.Smalls told the outlet he would soon be hosting a “national call” with those who reached out in the coming weeks.Amazon has roughly 1,000 facilities in the US, including at least 110 warehouses, which it calls fulfillment centers. In other words, roughly 10% of Amazon’s US facilities have expressed interest in what the ALU can offer them.The company’s roughly 1 million workers have brought a litany of complaints against Amazon, such as long work shifts without bathroom breaks, a high degree of surveillance of their work, and inadequate attention given to safety. Suicide is a shockingly common concern: the Daily Beast found that 189 emergency calls relating to suicide were made between 2003 and 2018.Bezos has long tried to prevent his workers from unionizing, employing a variety of tactics including high-octane strategy experts and introducing sudden changes to internal communications networks to frustrate workers’ ability to communicate with each other.Another union seeking to organize Amazon’s warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, has accused the company of illegally interfering in a union vote there for a second time. The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) told the NLRB last week in a filing that Amazon had “created an atmosphere of confusion, coercion and/or fear of reprisals and thus interfered with the employees’ freedom of choice” to join or reject a union.

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

amazon, amazon labor union (alu), us, labor union