Videos: Manhole Explosion Prompts Chaos in Times Square as Locals, Tourists Scramble to Safety
Videos: Manhole Explosion Prompts Chaos in Times Square as Locals, Tourists Scramble to Safety
An investigation at the scene later determined that the explosion had been prompted by a manhole fire. No injuries were reported by authorities. 11.04.2022, Sputnik International
Multiple manhole fires in New York City's Time Square prompted an unexpected explosion to sound off late Sunday, sending dozens of tourists and bystanders fleeing to safety.Video shared on social media captured chaos as individuals were seen running away from Times Square.Warning: Video contains explicit language.No injuries have been reported as a result of the weekend incident.Local authorities have indicated that the manhole fires broke out just before 7 p.m. local time, near 215 W. 43rd Street. Elevated carbon monoxide levels were also detected at the address, officials with the New York Fire Department relayed to local news outlet PIX 11.Energy company Consolidated Edison has stated that the manhole fires were caused by a cable fire that later caused a second manhole to begin smoking. "At this time, there have been no customer outages, and no reports of injuries or property damage. Our crews remain on location," reads a statement.Earlier, firefighters on the scene had been in the process of "venting and mitigating" both the cellar and sub-cellar of the area before the matter was effectively handed over to the utility officials at about 9 p.m. local time.
Videos: Manhole Explosion Prompts Chaos in Times Square as Locals, Tourists Scramble to Safety

02:21 GMT 11.04.2022 (Updated: 02:24 GMT 11.04.2022)
Screenshot captures the moment on April 10, 2022, in which an explosion sounded in Times Square, New York City, and sent dozens of tourists and bystanders fleeing the area. Officials later determined that the explosion was caused by a manhole fire.
Screenshot captures the moment on April 10, 2022, in which an explosion sounded in Times Square, New York City, and sent dozens of tourists and bystanders fleeing the area. Officials later determined that the explosion was caused by a manhole fire. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.04.2022
© Screenshot/Brad Ball
Multiple manhole fires in New York City's Time Square prompted an unexpected explosion to sound off late Sunday, sending dozens of tourists and bystanders fleeing to safety.
Video shared on social media captured chaos as individuals were seen running away from Times Square.
Warning: Video contains explicit language.
No injuries have been reported as a result of the weekend incident.
Local authorities have indicated that the manhole fires broke out just before 7 p.m. local time, near 215 W. 43rd Street. Elevated carbon monoxide levels were also detected at the address, officials with the New York Fire Department relayed to local news outlet PIX 11.
Energy company Consolidated Edison has stated that the manhole fires were caused by a cable fire that later caused a second manhole to begin smoking. "At this time, there have been no customer outages, and no reports of injuries or property damage. Our crews remain on location," reads a statement.
Earlier, firefighters on the scene had been in the process of "venting and mitigating" both the cellar and sub-cellar of the area before the matter was effectively handed over to the utility officials at about 9 p.m. local time.
