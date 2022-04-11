https://sputniknews.com/20220411/us-president-biden-and-indian-pm-modi-hold-virtual-meeting-1094675371.html
US President Biden and Indian PM Modi Hold Virtual Meeting
The talks are taking place ahead of the annual 2+2 Dialogue meeting when the defence ministers and foreign ministers of the two nations come together for talks... 11.04.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik comes live, as US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold a virtual meeting. The two leaders are set to discuss relations between Washington and New Delhi, including economic cooperation and international ties. According to the White House, the US plans to put pressure on India regarding Russia's special operation in Ukraine.
15:28 GMT 11.04.2022 (Updated: 16:16 GMT 11.04.2022)
The talks are taking place ahead of the annual 2+2 Dialogue meeting when the defence ministers and foreign ministers of the two nations come together for talks in the American capital.
Sputnik comes live, as US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold a virtual meeting. The two leaders are set to discuss relations between Washington and New Delhi, including economic cooperation and international ties. According to the White House, the US plans to put pressure on India regarding Russia's special operation in Ukraine.
