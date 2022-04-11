https://sputniknews.com/20220411/us-president-biden-and-indian-pm-modi-hold-virtual-meeting-1094675371.html

US President Biden and Indian PM Modi Hold Virtual Meeting

US President Biden and Indian PM Modi Hold Virtual Meeting

The talks are taking place ahead of the annual 2+2 Dialogue meeting when the defence ministers and foreign ministers of the two nations come together for talks... 11.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-11T15:28+0000

2022-04-11T15:28+0000

2022-04-11T16:16+0000

us

india

biden

joe biden

narendra modi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0b/1094678553_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_74e769c6c760dacd99b58e3b816d5cc9.jpg

Sputnik comes live, as US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold a virtual meeting. The two leaders are set to discuss relations between Washington and New Delhi, including economic cooperation and international ties. According to the White House, the US plans to put pressure on India regarding Russia's special operation in Ukraine.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

US President Biden and Indian PM Modi Hold Virtual Meeting US President Biden and Indian PM Modi Hold Virtual Meeting 2022-04-11T15:28+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, india, biden, joe biden, narendra modi, видео