Six Charred to Death After Blast at Chemical Factory in India's Gujarat - Video
In January of this year, at least six people died in Gujarat's Surat after toxic gas leaked from a dyeing factory. 11.04.2022, Sputnik International
Six workers were killed after an explosion triggered a fire at a chemical factory in the Bharuch district of the Indian state of Gujarat on Monday.The incident took place in the wee hours of the morning at a unit located in the Dahej Industrial Area, some 235 km from Ahmedabad.Talking to media persons, Bharuch Superintendent of Police Leena Patil, said: "There was a blast at a factory - Om Organics - early on Monday between 12.30 a.m. and 1 a.m. Six people working at the site have been killed".The six victims were working near a reactor that suddenly exploded during a solvent distillation process, she added.According to Patil, the fire at the factory has since been brought under control and the process to identify the deceased is underway.Meanwhile, the police have also started an investigation to determine the exact cause of the blast and a report will be prepared soon.
Six Charred to Death After Blast at Chemical Factory in India's Gujarat - Video
In January of this year, at least six people died in Gujarat's Surat after toxic gas leaked from a dyeing factory.
Six workers were killed after an explosion triggered a fire at a chemical factory
in the Bharuch district of the Indian state of Gujarat on Monday.
The incident took place in the wee hours of the morning at a unit located in the Dahej Industrial Area, some 235 km from Ahmedabad.
Talking to media persons, Bharuch Superintendent of Police Leena Patil, said: "There was a blast at a factory - Om Organics - early on Monday between 12.30 a.m. and 1 a.m. Six people working at the site have been killed".
The six victims
were working near a reactor that suddenly exploded during a solvent distillation process, she added.
According to Patil, the fire at the factory has since been brought under control and the process to identify the deceased is underway.
Meanwhile, the police have also started an investigation to determine the exact cause of the blast
and a report will be prepared soon.