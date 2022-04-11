https://sputniknews.com/20220411/pakistan-us-ukraine-russia-1094668451.html
Pakistan, US; Ukraine; Russia
Pakistan, US; Ukraine; Russia
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, Asia, US and western foreign policy. 11.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-11T10:36+0000
2022-04-11T10:36+0000
2022-04-11T10:47+0000
radio
the mother of all talk shows
pakistan
us
ukraine
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0b/1094667820_29:0:1273:700_1920x0_80_0_0_56643fe69a57d732de96314aaaf6597a.png
PAKISTAN, US; UKRAINE; RUSSIA
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, Asia, US and western foreign policy.
Joining us on the show today is Munib Hamid, a broadcast journalist from Pakistan, covering international relations. He is a commentator and Political analyst, talking to us about the US coup in Pakistan. George Eliason, American investigative journalist in Donbass covering the war, telling us about Bucha. Prof. Marcello Ferrada De Noli, Swedish professor of Epidemiology, chief-editor of The Indicter, founder of Swedish Doctors for Human rights, he will be briefing us on the effect of US sanctions on America and Russia. Dan Cohen, a journalist and filmmaker with MintPress News, talking to us about how Biden is destroying the US and the citizens lives.Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 8 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
us
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
George Galloway
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png
George Galloway
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0b/1094667820_184:0:1117:700_1920x0_80_0_0_d09d06034c98f9868ee95988009eba16.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
George Galloway
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png
radio, the mother of all talk shows, pakistan, us, ukraine, russia, аудио
Pakistan, US; Ukraine; Russia
10:36 GMT 11.04.2022 (Updated: 10:47 GMT 11.04.2022)
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, Asia, US and western foreign policy.
Joining us on the show today is Munib Hamid, a broadcast journalist from Pakistan, covering international relations. He is a commentator and Political analyst, talking to us about the US coup in Pakistan. George Eliason, American investigative journalist in Donbass covering the war, telling us about Bucha. Prof. Marcello Ferrada De Noli, Swedish professor of Epidemiology, chief-editor of The Indicter, founder of Swedish Doctors for Human rights, he will be briefing us on the effect of US sanctions on America and Russia. Dan Cohen, a journalist and filmmaker with MintPress News, talking to us about how Biden is destroying the US and the citizens lives.
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 8 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.