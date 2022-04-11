International
BREAKING: Russian Special Operation in Ukraine Aims to Put End to US Course for World Domination - Lavrov
Pakistan, US; Ukraine; Russia
Pakistan, US; Ukraine; Russia
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, Asia, US and western foreign policy. 11.04.2022, Sputnik International
PAKISTAN, US; UKRAINE; RUSSIA
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, Asia, US and western foreign policy.
Joining us on the show today is Munib Hamid, a broadcast journalist from Pakistan, covering international relations. He is a commentator and Political analyst, talking to us about the US coup in Pakistan. George Eliason, American investigative journalist in Donbass covering the war, telling us about Bucha. Prof. Marcello Ferrada De Noli, Swedish professor of Epidemiology, chief-editor of The Indicter, founder of Swedish Doctors for Human rights, he will be briefing us on the effect of US sanctions on America and Russia. Dan Cohen, a journalist and filmmaker with MintPress News, talking to us about how Biden is destroying the US and the citizens lives.Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 8 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
10:36 GMT 11.04.2022
George Galloway
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, Asia, US and western foreign policy.
Joining us on the show today is Munib Hamid, a broadcast journalist from Pakistan, covering international relations. He is a commentator and Political analyst, talking to us about the US coup in Pakistan. George Eliason, American investigative journalist in Donbass covering the war, telling us about Bucha. Prof. Marcello Ferrada De Noli, Swedish professor of Epidemiology, chief-editor of The Indicter, founder of Swedish Doctors for Human rights, he will be briefing us on the effect of US sanctions on America and Russia. Dan Cohen, a journalist and filmmaker with MintPress News, talking to us about how Biden is destroying the US and the citizens lives.
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 8 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
