https://sputniknews.com/20220411/pakistan-us-ukraine-russia-1094668451.html

Pakistan, US; Ukraine; Russia

Pakistan, US; Ukraine; Russia

Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, Asia, US and western foreign policy. 11.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-11T10:36+0000

2022-04-11T10:36+0000

2022-04-11T10:47+0000

radio

the mother of all talk shows

pakistan

us

ukraine

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0b/1094667820_29:0:1273:700_1920x0_80_0_0_56643fe69a57d732de96314aaaf6597a.png

PAKISTAN, US; UKRAINE; RUSSIA Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Ukraine tension, Asia, US and western foreign policy.

Joining us on the show today is Munib Hamid, a broadcast journalist from Pakistan, covering international relations. He is a commentator and Political analyst, talking to us about the US coup in Pakistan. George Eliason, American investigative journalist in Donbass covering the war, telling us about Bucha. Prof. Marcello Ferrada De Noli, Swedish professor of Epidemiology, chief-editor of The Indicter, founder of Swedish Doctors for Human rights, he will be briefing us on the effect of US sanctions on America and Russia. Dan Cohen, a journalist and filmmaker with MintPress News, talking to us about how Biden is destroying the US and the citizens lives.Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 8 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

us

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

George Galloway https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png

George Galloway https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

George Galloway https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png

radio, the mother of all talk shows, pakistan, us, ukraine, russia, аудио