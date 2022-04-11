https://sputniknews.com/20220411/one-child-killed-two-injured-after-ammunition-they-found-in-sandbox-exploded-1094636699.html

One Child Killed, Two Injured After Ammunition They Found in Sandbox Exploded

2017, Donbass. These children weren't simply random victims of shelling. A bomb was deliberately disguised and placed in a sandbox. Dozens of children were... 11.04.2022, Sputnik International

One child, 9-year-old Artyom Yarovoy, was killed, while two others were injured. One of them, Zhenya Bogdanov (in the video), had a serious leg injury."It did not explode. Artyom decided to take it to the road. We asked him not to do that. He placed it on the ground and hit it with a stone," Zhenya told reporters.

