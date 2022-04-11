https://sputniknews.com/20220411/one-child-killed-two-injured-after-ammunition-they-found-in-sandbox-exploded-1094636699.html
One child, 9-year-old Artyom Yarovoy, was killed, while two others were injured. One of them, Zhenya Bogdanov (in the video), had a serious leg injury."It did not explode. Artyom decided to take it to the road. We asked him not to do that. He placed it on the ground and hit it with a stone," Zhenya told reporters.
One child, 9-year-old Artyom Yarovoy, was killed, while two others were injured. One of them, Zhenya Bogdanov (in the video), had a serious leg injury.
"It did not explode. Artyom decided to take it to the road. We asked him not to do that. He placed it on the ground and hit it with a stone," Zhenya told reporters.