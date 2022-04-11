International
Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2022
Donbass. Genocide. 2014-2022
This special project was launched to shed light on what has happened in Donbass over the past eight years, with the aim to show not only episodes of crimes by the Kiev regime against the civilian population, but also to explore the roots of the disaster occurring in the region.
One Child Killed, Two Injured After Ammunition They Found in Sandbox Exploded
One Child Killed, Two Injured After Ammunition They Found in Sandbox Exploded
2017, Donbass. These children weren't simply random victims of shelling. A bomb was deliberately disguised and placed in a sandbox. Dozens of children were... 11.04.2022, Sputnik International
One child, 9-year-old Artyom Yarovoy, was killed, while two others were injured. One of them, Zhenya Bogdanov (in the video), had a serious leg injury."It did not explode. Artyom decided to take it to the road. We asked him not to do that. He placed it on the ground and hit it with a stone," Zhenya told reporters.
Victims of Donbass Bombing
One child died and two other were injured when a bomb planted in the sandbox went off
donbass, donetsk people's republic, explosion, children, ukraine, видео

05:02 GMT 11.04.2022
© Sputnik
