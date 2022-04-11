https://sputniknews.com/20220411/nevada-student-charged-with-attempted-murder-sexual-assault-of-teacher-after-dispute-over-grades-1094684830.html

Nevada Student Charged With Attempted Murder, Sexual Assault of Teacher After Dispute Over Grades

Nevada Student Charged With Attempted Murder, Sexual Assault of Teacher After Dispute Over Grades

The 16 year-old student physically and sexually assaulted his teacher after school hours during a discussion over grades. The student was charged with... 11.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-11T22:42+0000

2022-04-11T22:42+0000

2022-04-11T22:40+0000

crime

nevada

high school

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107812/87/1078128750_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_cb76d3bc7e311717985f282c8beaf8ef.jpg

A student attending Nevada's Eldorado High School was recently arrested and slapped with several charges after allegedly attacking an instructor after a dispute broke out between the pair over the student's grades.The student allegedly went to see his teacher and at “some point, got violent and began punching the victim and strangled her until she lost consciousness,” police said.Jail records have identified the student as 16 year-old Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia. Garcia is currently being held on a $500,000 bail after being taken to the Clark County Detention Center.After attacking his teacher, Garcia fled the scene. The victim was then discovered by a colleague.Officers were called to Eldorado High School in Clark County, Nevada at 3:30 p.m. local time on Thursday, and found the teacher being treated by medical personnel for multiple injuries. She was then transported to a hospital and is said to be stable.Garcia was found about a mile from the school on Cedar Avenue, and was taken into custody by police without incident. He is expected to appear in court again on Tuesday, and was ordered to have no contact with the victim.The assault prompted the Clark County Education Association to demand a safer environment for teachers after a dozen fights were reported at Desert Oasis High School last month, and a loaded gun was found at Cheyenne High School on Thursday. Both schools are a part of the Clark County School District (CCSD).“While this incident is now in the hands of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, rest assured that this suspect will be held to account for his actions,” the email added.Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak called the assault an “absolutely tragic and horrendous situation” in a statement on Friday.Marie Neisess, president of the Clark County Education Association, said that teachers are fearful due to the rise in violence among their students.She says the association is now calling on the school district to reactivate disabled cameras on campus, to consider panic alarms in classrooms, as well as hire more staff throughout the schools. The assault at Eldorado High School occured before spring break, and Neisess says she hopes to see immediate changes once classes resume.“We don’t have enough staff members,” she said. “We don’t have enough social workers. We do not have enough campus monitors or school police who are ready to respond to this.”

nevada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

crime, nevada, high school