International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2022
Donbass. Genocide. 2014-2022
This special project was launched to shed light on what has happened in Donbass over the past eight years, with the aim to show not only episodes of crimes by the Kiev regime against the civilian population, but also to explore the roots of the disaster occurring in the region.
https://sputniknews.com/20220411/neo-nazi-teenagers-take-part-in-torch-lit-march-in-kiev-1094637897.html
Neo-Nazi Teenagers Take Part in Torch-Lit March in Kiev
Neo-Nazi Teenagers Take Part in Torch-Lit March in Kiev
Thousands of Ukrainian teenagers have become involved in mass neo-Nazi associations. These movements have been romanticised and promoted with the use of... 11.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-11T05:02+0000
2022-04-11T05:02+0000
donbass
march
nationalists
ukraine
donbass. genocide. 2014-2022
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0a/1094647952_1:0:600:337_1920x0_80_0_0_3946c2d5fd3c50a78b33ae78e6ba6f64.jpg
Many of the methods used to lure teenagers into such associations relied on the 'Hitler Youth' model. After the EuroMaidan Revolution of 2014, when President Viktor Yanukovych was ousted by pro-EU protesters over his refusal to sign a political association and free trade agreement with the European Union, nationalistic associations in Ukraine blossomed even more.
donbass
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Torchlight March of Neo-Nazi Teenagers in Centre of Kiev
Torchlight March of Neo-Nazi Teenagers in Centre of Kiev
2022-04-11T05:02+0000
true
PT1M01S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0a/1094647952_76:0:525:337_1920x0_80_0_0_51ec771621dbff4395214f3ac6525dfa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donbass, march, nationalists, ukraine, видео

Neo-Nazi Teenagers Take Part in Torch-Lit March in Kiev

05:02 GMT 11.04.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Thousands of Ukrainian teenagers have become involved in mass neo-Nazi associations. These movements have been romanticised and promoted with the use of psychological techniques and mass manipulation models.
Many of the methods used to lure teenagers into such associations relied on the 'Hitler Youth' model.
After the EuroMaidan Revolution of 2014, when President Viktor Yanukovych was ousted by pro-EU protesters over his refusal to sign a political association and free trade agreement with the European Union, nationalistic associations in Ukraine blossomed even more.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала