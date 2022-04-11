https://sputniknews.com/20220411/neo-nazi-teenagers-take-part-in-torch-lit-march-in-kiev-1094637897.html
Neo-Nazi Teenagers Take Part in Torch-Lit March in Kiev
Thousands of Ukrainian teenagers have become involved in mass neo-Nazi associations. These movements have been romanticised and promoted with the use of... 11.04.2022, Sputnik International
Many of the methods used to lure teenagers into such associations relied on the 'Hitler Youth' model. After the EuroMaidan Revolution of 2014, when President Viktor Yanukovych was ousted by pro-EU protesters over his refusal to sign a political association and free trade agreement with the European Union, nationalistic associations in Ukraine blossomed even more.
News
Thousands of Ukrainian teenagers have become involved in mass neo-Nazi associations. These movements have been romanticised and promoted with the use of psychological techniques and mass manipulation models.
Many of the methods used to lure teenagers into such associations relied on the 'Hitler Youth' model.
After the EuroMaidan Revolution of 2014, when President Viktor Yanukovych was ousted by pro-EU protesters over his refusal to sign a political association and free trade agreement with the European Union, nationalistic associations in Ukraine blossomed even more.