International
BREAKING: Shehbaz Sharif Elected New Pakistani Prime Minister by National Assembly
https://sputniknews.com/20220411/nato-stands-ready-to-boost-military-exchange-with-seoul-reports-say-1094674379.html
NATO Stands Ready to Boost 'Military Exchange' With Seoul, Reports Say
NATO Stands Ready to Boost 'Military Exchange' With Seoul, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The chairman of the NATO military committee, Adm. Rob Bauer, spoke in support of strengthening cooperation with South Korea during a meeting... 11.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-11T12:52+0000
2022-04-11T12:52+0000
us
south korea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106311/43/1063114372_0:0:4638:2609_1920x0_80_0_0_8ff34ef6dc88fd733ee0b3ec0fa8d03f.jpg
According to the South Korean agency, Bauer noted the importance on NATO-South Korea partnership and voiced hope for further strengthening of cooperation through "sustained military exchange".Bauer also welcomed Seoul's "proactive support for the efforts in Ukraine," while In-choul reiterated South Korea’s adherence to bringing "swift resolution to the crisis in Ukraine".According to the Yonhap, the parties also expressed concern over North Korea's nuclear programme, slamming it as a "grave threat not only to the Korean Peninsula but also to regional and world peace".On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106311/43/1063114372_630:0:4470:2880_1920x0_80_0_0_0749f2c2de18fabc60938c499529583f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, south korea

NATO Stands Ready to Boost 'Military Exchange' With Seoul, Reports Say

12:52 GMT 11.04.2022
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-manU.S. Army soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division’s 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team and South Korean soldiers take their position during a demonstration of the combined arms live-fire exercise as a part of the annual joint military exercise Foal Eagle between South Korea and the United States at the Rodriquez Multi-Purpose Range Complex in Pocheon, north of Seoul, South Korea. (File)
U.S. Army soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division’s 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team and South Korean soldiers take their position during a demonstration of the combined arms live-fire exercise as a part of the annual joint military exercise Foal Eagle between South Korea and the United States at the Rodriquez Multi-Purpose Range Complex in Pocheon, north of Seoul, South Korea. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.04.2022
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-man
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The chairman of the NATO military committee, Adm. Rob Bauer, spoke in support of strengthening cooperation with South Korea during a meeting with the head of the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, Won In-choul, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.
According to the South Korean agency, Bauer noted the importance on NATO-South Korea partnership and voiced hope for further strengthening of cooperation through "sustained military exchange".
Bauer also welcomed Seoul's "proactive support for the efforts in Ukraine," while In-choul reiterated South Korea’s adherence to bringing "swift resolution to the crisis in Ukraine".
According to the Yonhap, the parties also expressed concern over North Korea's nuclear programme, slamming it as a "grave threat not only to the Korean Peninsula but also to regional and world peace".
On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала