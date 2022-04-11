LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Shell Donetsk on Monday Morning - DPR

Donetsk Heavily Shelled by Ukrainian Troops on Monday Morning - DPR

Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Donetsk using 122-mm calibre artillery in the early hours of Monday, the Donetsk People's Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said.

A total of 25 shells were fired at the Petrovsky District and the Trudovskaya mine area in Donetsk on Monday morning, at around 01:20 and 01:40 GMT, respectively, the DPR mission said. On 8 April, the DPR headquarters announced that Ukrainian troops used a Tochka-U missile in an attack on the railway station in the city of Kramatorsk, which is located in the Donetsk region but is under the control of Ukrainian forces. According to DPR data, at least 50 people were killed, while 87 others were injured.

The Russian Defence Ministry has refuted claims of a Russian strike on the Kramatorsk train station, stressing that judging by the photos of missile fragments shared by witnesses, such missiles are only used by Ukrainian troops. The purpose of Kiev's attack on the railway station was to disrupt a mass evacuation and to use local residents as a human shield, the Defence Ministry said.