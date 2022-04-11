International
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Shell Donetsk on Monday Morning - DPR
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Shell Donetsk on Monday Morning - DPR
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, after Kiev's forces intensified attacks against the Donetsk and Lugansk People's... 11.04.2022, Sputnik International
russia, ukraine, donbass, donetsk people's republic, donetsk
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Shell Donetsk on Monday Morning - DPR

04:52 GMT 11.04.2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, after Kiev's forces intensified attacks against the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), prompting mass evacuations of civilians.
Ukrainian forces have fired at least 25 122-mm calibre shells targeting Donetsk, the DPR authorities confirmed on Monday. This is yet another intense shelling after Kiev attacked the city of Kramatorsk using a Tochka-U missile, which resulted in around 50 dead and 87 injured, according to DPR data.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
04:53 GMT 11.04.2022
Donetsk Heavily Shelled by Ukrainian Troops on Monday Morning - DPR
Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Donetsk using 122-mm calibre artillery in the early hours of Monday, the Donetsk People's Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said.
A total of 25 shells were fired at the Petrovsky District and the Trudovskaya mine area in Donetsk on Monday morning, at around 01:20 and 01:40 GMT, respectively, the DPR mission said. On 8 April, the DPR headquarters announced that Ukrainian troops used a Tochka-U missile in an attack on the railway station in the city of Kramatorsk, which is located in the Donetsk region but is under the control of Ukrainian forces. According to DPR data, at least 50 people were killed, while 87 others were injured.
The Russian Defence Ministry has refuted claims of a Russian strike on the Kramatorsk train station, stressing that judging by the photos of missile fragments shared by witnesses, such missiles are only used by Ukrainian troops. The purpose of Kiev's attack on the railway station was to disrupt a mass evacuation and to use local residents as a human shield, the Defence Ministry said.
