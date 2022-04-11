https://sputniknews.com/20220411/lavrov-russian-special-operation-in-ukraine-aims-to-put-end-to-us-course-for-world-domination-1094669866.html

Lavrov: Russian Special Operation in Ukraine Aims to Put End to US Course for World Domination

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on Monday that Moscow won't succumb to pressure from abroad, noting that the operation in Ukraine aims to put an end to America's plans for global domination.He also criticised EU top diplomat Josep Borrell for his latest statements, and noted that now the rules have changed drastically.He also said there is a possibility that Ukrainian troops, backed by Western intel services, will conduct new provocations, citing a recent incident in Donbass, when Kiev's forces tried to blame Russia for their own attack on the city of Kramatorsk. Lavrov noted that after Russia showed the real data about the incident, the whole scandal was promptly swept under the rug.The statement comes after reports emerged saying that EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell urged the member states of the bloc to provide Kiev with the weapons it has asked for. The EU diplomat also reportedly said that the crisis in Ukraine should be resolved via military means.Lavrov specifically noted that Borrell had either got personal, slipped up, or even stated something he was not authorised to say.The situation remains tense in Ukraine, as Russian forces continue the special operation, launched in February in response to the mass shelling of Donbass. President Vladimir Putin stressed that the op was begun in order to stop the war against the people of Donbass waged by Kiev, which he called genocide. He also stressed that Russia's goal is the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.

