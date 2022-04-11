https://sputniknews.com/20220411/help-me-keep-my-feet-on-the-ground-way-to-identify-individuals-at-risk-of-falling-revealed-1094664547.html

Help Me Keep My Feet on the Ground: Way to Identify Individuals at Risk of Falling Revealed

Help Me Keep My Feet on the Ground: Way to Identify Individuals at Risk of Falling Revealed

Problems relating to poor balance are often felt by many in their 70s as part and parcel of growing older, but what about preventive measures that could give... 11.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-11T07:55+0000

2022-04-11T07:55+0000

2022-04-11T07:55+0000

uk

university college london (ucl)

researchers

study

balance

injuries

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/15/1092418392_0:66:960:606_1920x0_80_0_0_61d071977f9c873785390e92477556f1.jpg

Conducting "simple cognitive tests" could help medics "identify individuals" who are at risk of falling, the most common cause of injury-related deaths in people over the age of 75, a new study has revealed.Joanna Blodgett, the lead author of the study, stressed the research "highlights that there is a strong cognitive component involved in successful balance".The scientist underlined that no previous research had investigated age-related changes between specific cognitive processes and balance in midlife, and that "as such, several of" UCL's "study findings are novel".While previous studies on balance ability mainly focused on physical aspects such as underlying musculoskeletal strength or mobility, UCL's research shows that "[…] crucial neural integration of sensory input and motor response required to maintain balance is one of the physical capability measures most closely linked to cognitive ability", according to Blodgett.She explained that the ability to balance relies on cognitive processing of information from three directions, including from what a person sees and from what their body senses through movement and position, as well as from stimulation identified by their inner ear and fed back to the brain.UCL's study was praised by Age UK Policy Manager Lis Boulton, who said it should be introduced into the NHS' Health Check for adults in England aged 40 to 74."These findings could be useful in helping to identify people who might be at greater risk of poor balance in later life and to then give them targeted advice in the form of balance exercises", Boulton emphasised.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

uk, university college london (ucl), researchers, study, balance, injuries