https://sputniknews.com/20220411/help-me-keep-my-feet-on-the-ground-way-to-identify-individuals-at-risk-of-falling-revealed-1094664547.html
Help Me Keep My Feet on the Ground: Way to Identify Individuals at Risk of Falling Revealed
Help Me Keep My Feet on the Ground: Way to Identify Individuals at Risk of Falling Revealed
Problems relating to poor balance are often felt by many in their 70s as part and parcel of growing older, but what about preventive measures that could give... 11.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-11T07:55+0000
2022-04-11T07:55+0000
2022-04-11T07:55+0000
uk
university college london (ucl)
researchers
study
balance
injuries
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/15/1092418392_0:66:960:606_1920x0_80_0_0_61d071977f9c873785390e92477556f1.jpg
Conducting "simple cognitive tests" could help medics "identify individuals" who are at risk of falling, the most common cause of injury-related deaths in people over the age of 75, a new study has revealed.Joanna Blodgett, the lead author of the study, stressed the research "highlights that there is a strong cognitive component involved in successful balance".The scientist underlined that no previous research had investigated age-related changes between specific cognitive processes and balance in midlife, and that "as such, several of" UCL's "study findings are novel".While previous studies on balance ability mainly focused on physical aspects such as underlying musculoskeletal strength or mobility, UCL's research shows that "[…] crucial neural integration of sensory input and motor response required to maintain balance is one of the physical capability measures most closely linked to cognitive ability", according to Blodgett.She explained that the ability to balance relies on cognitive processing of information from three directions, including from what a person sees and from what their body senses through movement and position, as well as from stimulation identified by their inner ear and fed back to the brain.UCL's study was praised by Age UK Policy Manager Lis Boulton, who said it should be introduced into the NHS' Health Check for adults in England aged 40 to 74."These findings could be useful in helping to identify people who might be at greater risk of poor balance in later life and to then give them targeted advice in the form of balance exercises", Boulton emphasised.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/15/1092418392_32:0:928:672_1920x0_80_0_0_6d5505a2b8db79ae9f8222516f8ef360.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
uk, university college london (ucl), researchers, study, balance, injuries
Help Me Keep My Feet on the Ground: Way to Identify Individuals at Risk of Falling Revealed
Problems relating to poor balance are often felt by many in their 70s as part and parcel of growing older, but what about preventive measures that could give those people a ray of hope?
Conducting "simple cognitive tests
" could help medics "identify individuals" who are at risk of falling, the most common cause of injury-related deaths in people over the age of 75, a new study has revealed.
"Understanding these associations earlier in midlife, either before or in the early stages of decline, is particularly important to prevent or mitigate loss of independent mobility", the research, carried out by scientists from University College London (UCL) and published in The Journals of Gerontology, stated
Joanna Blodgett, the lead author of the study, stressed the research "highlights that there is a strong cognitive component involved in successful balance".
"Current balance/fall risk interventions tend to focus on physical aspects, such as strength or balance training. However, it may now be useful to investigate if interventions that improve cognition could also improve balance", she added.
The scientist underlined that no previous research had investigated age-related changes between specific cognitive processes and balance in midlife, and that "as such, several of" UCL's "study findings are novel".
While previous studies on balance ability mainly focused on physical aspects such as underlying musculoskeletal strength or mobility, UCL's research shows that "[…] crucial neural integration of sensory input and motor response required to maintain balance is one of the physical capability measures most closely linked to cognitive ability", according to Blodgett.
She explained that the ability to balance relies on cognitive processing of information
from three directions, including from what a person sees and from what their body senses through movement and position, as well as from stimulation identified by their inner ear and fed back to the brain.
UCL's study was praised by Age UK Policy Manager Lis Boulton, who said it should be introduced into the NHS' Health Check for adults in England aged 40 to 74.
"These findings could be useful in helping to identify people who might be at greater risk of poor balance in later life and to then give them targeted advice in the form of balance exercises", Boulton emphasised.