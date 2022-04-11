International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2022
Donbass. Genocide. 2014-2022
This special project was launched to shed light on what has happened in Donbass over the past eight years, with the aim to show not only episodes of crimes by the Kiev regime against the civilian population, but also to explore the roots of the disaster occurring in the region.
https://sputniknews.com/20220411/graffiti-in-memory-of-children-who-became-victims-of-war-unveiled-at-destroyed-donetsk-airport-1094636879.html
Graffiti in Memory of Children Who Became Victims of War Unveiled at Destroyed Donetsk Airport
Graffiti in Memory of Children Who Became Victims of War Unveiled at Destroyed Donetsk Airport
A terrifying and heartbreaking piece of art. 11.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-11T05:02+0000
2022-04-11T05:02+0000
donbass
ukraine
genocide
airport
donbass. genocide. 2014-2022
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0a/1094648097_1:0:600:337_1920x0_80_0_0_d4f441d3b25e7e0d0f3d0699c6986af3.jpg
Footage made by a drone shows children's silhouettes on the ruins of the bombed Donetsk airport. This graffiti appeared in the airport's parking lot in 2016. The authors of this art work dedicated it to all the children who died during the years of the Donbass conflict. Ukrainian forces were intensively shelling civilians in Donbass in 2014-2015, when thousands were killed, including more than 100 children.
donbass
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Graffiti in Memory of Child Victims of War in Ruins of Donetsk Airport
Graffiti in Memory of Child Victims of War in Ruins of Donetsk Airport
2022-04-11T05:02+0000
true
PT0M46S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0a/1094648097_76:0:525:337_1920x0_80_0_0_42ec490bd76dfd690dc6b22650c119db.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donbass, ukraine, genocide, airport, видео

Graffiti in Memory of Children Who Became Victims of War Unveiled at Destroyed Donetsk Airport

05:02 GMT 11.04.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
US
India
Global
A terrifying and heartbreaking piece of art.
Footage made by a drone shows children's silhouettes on the ruins of the bombed Donetsk airport. This graffiti appeared in the airport's parking lot in 2016.
The authors of this art work dedicated it to all the children who died during the years of the Donbass conflict. Ukrainian forces were intensively shelling civilians in Donbass in 2014-2015, when thousands were killed, including more than 100 children.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала