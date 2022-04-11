https://sputniknews.com/20220411/graffiti-in-memory-of-children-who-became-victims-of-war-unveiled-at-destroyed-donetsk-airport-1094636879.html

Graffiti in Memory of Children Who Became Victims of War Unveiled at Destroyed Donetsk Airport

Graffiti in Memory of Children Who Became Victims of War Unveiled at Destroyed Donetsk Airport

A terrifying and heartbreaking piece of art. 11.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-11T05:02+0000

2022-04-11T05:02+0000

2022-04-11T05:02+0000

donbass

ukraine

genocide

airport

donbass. genocide. 2014-2022

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0a/1094648097_1:0:600:337_1920x0_80_0_0_d4f441d3b25e7e0d0f3d0699c6986af3.jpg

Footage made by a drone shows children's silhouettes on the ruins of the bombed Donetsk airport. This graffiti appeared in the airport's parking lot in 2016. The authors of this art work dedicated it to all the children who died during the years of the Donbass conflict. Ukrainian forces were intensively shelling civilians in Donbass in 2014-2015, when thousands were killed, including more than 100 children.

donbass

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Graffiti in Memory of Child Victims of War in Ruins of Donetsk Airport Graffiti in Memory of Child Victims of War in Ruins of Donetsk Airport 2022-04-11T05:02+0000 true PT0M46S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

donbass, ukraine, genocide, airport, видео