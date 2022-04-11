https://sputniknews.com/20220411/graffiti-in-memory-of-children-who-became-victims-of-war-unveiled-at-destroyed-donetsk-airport-1094636879.html
Graffiti in Memory of Children Who Became Victims of War Unveiled at Destroyed Donetsk Airport
Graffiti in Memory of Children Who Became Victims of War Unveiled at Destroyed Donetsk Airport
A terrifying and heartbreaking piece of art. 11.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-11T05:02+0000
2022-04-11T05:02+0000
2022-04-11T05:02+0000
donbass
ukraine
genocide
airport
donbass. genocide. 2014-2022
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0a/1094648097_1:0:600:337_1920x0_80_0_0_d4f441d3b25e7e0d0f3d0699c6986af3.jpg
Footage made by a drone shows children's silhouettes on the ruins of the bombed Donetsk airport. This graffiti appeared in the airport's parking lot in 2016. The authors of this art work dedicated it to all the children who died during the years of the Donbass conflict. Ukrainian forces were intensively shelling civilians in Donbass in 2014-2015, when thousands were killed, including more than 100 children.
donbass
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0a/1094648097_76:0:525:337_1920x0_80_0_0_42ec490bd76dfd690dc6b22650c119db.jpg
Graffiti in Memory of Child Victims of War in Ruins of Donetsk Airport
Graffiti in Memory of Child Victims of War in Ruins of Donetsk Airport
2022-04-11T05:02+0000
true
PT0M46S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
donbass, ukraine, genocide, airport, видео
Graffiti in Memory of Children Who Became Victims of War Unveiled at Destroyed Donetsk Airport
A terrifying and heartbreaking piece of art.
Footage made by a drone shows children's silhouettes on the ruins of the bombed Donetsk airport. This graffiti appeared in the airport's parking lot in 2016.
The authors of this art work dedicated it to all the children who died during the years of the Donbass conflict. Ukrainian forces were intensively shelling civilians in Donbass in 2014-2015, when thousands were killed, including more than 100 children.