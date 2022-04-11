International
France Hit by Mass Protests Amid Presidential Election - Videos
France Hit by Mass Protests Amid Presidential Election - Videos
The first round of presidential elections in France was held on Sunday, and the second is set for 24 April because no candidate gained a simple majority.
Tensions are flaring up in France amid the presidential race, with people taking to the streets and holding demonstrations in support of their candidates or protesting against their rivals. In the city of Rennes, Brittany, several rallies took place, resulting in clashes and arson. While some protesters backed Le Pen, Antifa groups marched through the city, chanting slogans against both leading candidates.Rallies have been occurring in other cities around the country as well.
France Hit by Mass Protests Amid Presidential Election - Videos

06:46 GMT 11.04.2022
© Photo : shanermurphA screenshot of a video showing protests in the French city of Rennes after the presidential elections.
A screenshot of a video showing protests in the French city of Rennes after the presidential elections. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.04.2022
© Photo : shanermurph
The first round of presidential elections in France was held on Sunday, and the second is set for 24 April because no candidate gained a simple majority. As 97% of the vote has been counted, President Emmanuel Macron and head of the National Rally Marine Le Pen are heading to the second round, getting 27.6% and 23.4% respectively.
Tensions are flaring up in France amid the presidential race, with people taking to the streets and holding demonstrations in support of their candidates or protesting against their rivals.
In the city of Rennes, Brittany, several rallies took place, resulting in clashes and arson. While some protesters backed Le Pen, Antifa groups marched through the city, chanting slogans against both leading candidates.
Rallies have been occurring in other cities around the country as well.
