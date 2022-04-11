https://sputniknews.com/20220411/france-hit-by-mass-protests-amid-presidential-election---videos-1094661879.html

France Hit by Mass Protests Amid Presidential Election - Videos

The first round of presidential elections in France was held on Sunday, and the second is set for 24 April because no candidate gained a simple majority. As... 11.04.2022, Sputnik International

Tensions are flaring up in France amid the presidential race, with people taking to the streets and holding demonstrations in support of their candidates or protesting against their rivals. In the city of Rennes, Brittany, several rallies took place, resulting in clashes and arson. While some protesters backed Le Pen, Antifa groups marched through the city, chanting slogans against both leading candidates.Rallies have been occurring in other cities around the country as well.

