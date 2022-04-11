France Hit by Mass Protests Amid Presidential Election - Videos
Demonstration against Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen this evening at #Rennes following the announcement of the results of the first round. Demonstrators erect barricades in the city center.
Plusieurs centaines de personnes manifestent à #Rennes contre Emmanuel Macron et Marine Le Pen suite à l'annonce des résultats du 1er tour de l'élection présidentielle.
A group of approximately 500 gathered to demonstrate the presidential election results; with some individuals setting fires and causing property damage.
Antifa rioting in parts of France, this is Rennes tonight as a bank is targeted, they're angry because Le Pen and Macron are the ones going through to the second election round, and they don't like either
Protests against Macron and Marine Le Pen tonight in Rennes following the announcement of the results of the first round of the French presidential election.
Tous contre #Macron | La marche de l'empêchement à Paris
Anti Macron protest in Lyon France
#France by adding elections, there are protests demanding to leave the #EuropeanUnion #paris #Marseille