International
https://sputniknews.com/20220411/explosion-erupts-near-office-of-lebanons-amal-movement-at-least-1-reported-dead-1094686449.html
Videos: Explosion Erupts Near Office of Lebanon's Amal Movement, At Least 1 Reported Dead
Videos: Explosion Erupts Near Office of Lebanon's Amal Movement, At Least 1 Reported Dead
According to unverified reports, the municipality building and the headquarters of the Amal movement, which are adjacent, were both destroyed by an explosion. 11.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-11T23:40+0000
2022-04-11T23:55+0000
lebanon
explosion
fatality
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
A powerful explosion on Tuesday morning near an Amal Movement scout center near Sidon in southern Lebanon killed at least one person and injured three others, local media reported.Other details of the incident, as well as its causes, remain unknown at the moment. The scale of destruction and updated data on the victims are also not available at the moment.Several videos purportedly showing the explosion and aftermath have emerged on social media.Some witnesses reported a fire that could be seen on the site before the explosion took place.Other videos allegedly show the aftermath of the explosion on site. Serious destruction and traces of blood on the ground are visible, and rescue services are working on the spot.
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
lebanon, explosion, fatality

Videos: Explosion Erupts Near Office of Lebanon's Amal Movement, At Least 1 Reported Dead

23:40 GMT 11.04.2022 (Updated: 23:55 GMT 11.04.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.04.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Being updated
According to unverified reports, the municipality building and the headquarters of the Amal movement, which are adjacent, were both destroyed by an explosion.
A powerful explosion on Tuesday morning near an Amal Movement scout center near Sidon in southern Lebanon killed at least one person and injured three others, local media reported.
Other details of the incident, as well as its causes, remain unknown at the moment. The scale of destruction and updated data on the victims are also not available at the moment.
Several videos purportedly showing the explosion and aftermath have emerged on social media.
Some witnesses reported a fire that could be seen on the site before the explosion took place.
Other videos allegedly show the aftermath of the explosion on site. Serious destruction and traces of blood on the ground are visible, and rescue services are working on the spot.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала