Videos: Explosion Erupts Near Office of Lebanon's Amal Movement, At Least 1 Reported Dead

According to unverified reports, the municipality building and the headquarters of the Amal movement, which are adjacent, were both destroyed by an explosion. 11.04.2022, Sputnik International

A powerful explosion on Tuesday morning near an Amal Movement scout center near Sidon in southern Lebanon killed at least one person and injured three others, local media reported.Other details of the incident, as well as its causes, remain unknown at the moment. The scale of destruction and updated data on the victims are also not available at the moment.Several videos purportedly showing the explosion and aftermath have emerged on social media.Some witnesses reported a fire that could be seen on the site before the explosion took place.Other videos allegedly show the aftermath of the explosion on site. Serious destruction and traces of blood on the ground are visible, and rescue services are working on the spot.

