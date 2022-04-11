https://sputniknews.com/20220411/exhibition-to-mark-10th-anniversary-of-kim-jong-un-leadership-opens-in-north-korea-1094682905.html

Exhibition to Mark 10th Anniversary of Kim Jong-un Leadership Opens in North Korea

Exhibition to Mark 10th Anniversary of Kim Jong-un Leadership Opens in North Korea

Kim formally rose to power as first secretary of the ruling party on 11 April 2012, after the death of his father Kim Jong-il in December 2011. 11.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-11T19:01+0000

2022-04-11T19:01+0000

2022-04-11T19:01+0000

north korea

dprk

kim jong-un

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0b/1094682880_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c29eab24c78bbaf540d74db43a36d56b.jpg

North Korea opened a new exhibition hall on 10 April at a major museum in Pyongyang dedicated to their leader Kim Jong-un's rise to power, official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said. The exhibition at the Korean Revolution Museum includes photographs and videos testifying to the "immortal achievements" of the head of state. A significant part is devoted to the period after the Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea in 2016, when Kim Jong-un ordered the country's defenses to be strengthened and created a "responsible nuclear power". The museum also displays a letter from 2017 in which the DPRK leader announced the completion of the creation of the state nuclear forces after successful tests of an intercontinental ballistic missile. The news agency added that a number of meetings were held all over North Korea, where participants were able to show how huge a role the leader played in bestowing upon the country "the status of a full-fledged military power equipped with an all-powerful physical means of self-defence."

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

north korea, dprk, kim jong-un