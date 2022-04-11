https://sputniknews.com/20220411/eu-made-no-decisions-on-sanctioning-russian-oil-gas-but-will-continue-discussions-borrell-says-1094678621.html
EU Made No Decisions on Sanctioning Russian Oil, Gas, But Will Continue Discussions, Borrell Says
Earlier, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney called on the EU countries to consider slapping sanctions on Russian oil sales as a response to Moscow's decision... 11.04.2022, Sputnik International
Earlier, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney called on the EU countries to consider slapping sanctions on Russian oil sales as a response to Moscow's decision to launch the special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February.