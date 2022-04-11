International
LIVE: Top EU Diplomat Borrell Holds Briefing After Foreign Affairs Council Meeting in Luxembourg
EU Made No Decisions on Sanctioning Russian Oil, Gas, But Will Continue Discussions, Borrell Says
EU Made No Decisions on Sanctioning Russian Oil, Gas, But Will Continue Discussions, Borrell Says
Earlier, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney called on the EU countries to consider slapping sanctions on Russian oil sales as a response to Moscow's decision... 11.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-11T14:52+0000
2022-04-11T14:56+0000
EU Made No Decisions on Sanctioning Russian Oil, Gas, But Will Continue Discussions, Borrell Says

14:52 GMT 11.04.2022 (Updated: 14:56 GMT 11.04.2022)
Being updated
Earlier, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney called on the EU countries to consider slapping sanctions on Russian oil sales as a response to Moscow's decision to launch the special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February.
