Documentary About Ukrainian Forces Shelling of a Donetsk School With 'Grad' Rockets

This is one of numerous pieces of evidence showing that children and teachers were deliberately attacked in Donbass. 11.04.2022, Sputnik International

On 1 October 2014, when children came to schools to begin their studies (one month later than usual due to hostilities in the region), Ukrainian militants attacked Donetsk using rocket launchers. Eleven civilians were killed as a result of the attack on that day. One of the rockets hit a shool, and - luckily - none of the children was injured. Later, such attacks took place repeatedly all across the DPR and LPR.

