International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2022
Donbass. Genocide. 2014-2022
This special project was launched to shed light on what has happened in Donbass over the past eight years, with the aim to show not only episodes of crimes by the Kiev regime against the civilian population, but also to explore the roots of the disaster occurring in the region.
https://sputniknews.com/20220411/documentary-about-ukrainian-forces-shelling-of-a-donetsk-school-with-grad-rockets-1094637615.html
Documentary About Ukrainian Forces Shelling of a Donetsk School With 'Grad' Rockets
Documentary About Ukrainian Forces Shelling of a Donetsk School With 'Grad' Rockets
This is one of numerous pieces of evidence showing that children and teachers were deliberately attacked in Donbass. 11.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-11T05:02+0000
2022-04-11T05:02+0000
children
donbass
school
shelling
donbass. genocide. 2014-2022
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0a/1094648202_1:0:600:337_1920x0_80_0_0_5c171d4ee4c7e19ce9e43f284fe9bf42.jpg
On 1 October 2014, when children came to schools to begin their studies (one month later than usual due to hostilities in the region), Ukrainian militants attacked Donetsk using rocket launchers. Eleven civilians were killed as a result of the attack on that day. One of the rockets hit a shool, and - luckily - none of the children was injured. Later, such attacks took place repeatedly all across the DPR and LPR.
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Aftermath of Shelling of School in Donetsk with Ukrainian Grads
Aftermath of Shelling of School in Donetsk with Ukrainian Grads
2022-04-11T05:02+0000
true
PT0M47S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0a/1094648202_76:0:525:337_1920x0_80_0_0_ea298db144426a7fc082485a7f502744.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
children, donbass, school, shelling, видео

Documentary About Ukrainian Forces Shelling of a Donetsk School With 'Grad' Rockets

05:02 GMT 11.04.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
US
India
Global
This is one of numerous pieces of evidence showing that children and teachers were deliberately attacked in Donbass.
On 1 October 2014, when children came to schools to begin their studies (one month later than usual due to hostilities in the region), Ukrainian militants attacked Donetsk using rocket launchers.
Eleven civilians were killed as a result of the attack on that day. One of the rockets hit a shool, and - luckily - none of the children was injured. Later, such attacks took place repeatedly all across the DPR and LPR.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала