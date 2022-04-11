https://sputniknews.com/20220411/dark-matter-could-originate-from-other-dimensions-study-suggests-1094667625.html

Dark Matter Could Originate From Other Dimensions, Study Suggests

Dark Matter Could Originate From Other Dimensions, Study Suggests

Dark matter accounts for the majority of the universe's mass, but scientists still struggle to say what it actually is and where it originated from. 11.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-11T10:21+0000

2022-04-11T10:21+0000

2022-04-11T10:21+0000

tech

dark matter

space

big bang

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106220/70/1062207051_0:280:2823:1868_1920x0_80_0_0_9fbbf00726e4aad0b7375369ea4954c2.jpg

Dark matter could consist of particles called gravitons that appeared right after the Big Bang - possibly from other dimensions, according to a new study published in the journal Physical Review Letters.Having teamed up with colleagues from the Korea University - Haiying Cai and Seung J. Lee - Cacciapaglia found that the number of particles created after the Big Bang was just enough to account for all the dark matter that humans are capable of detecting in the universe.Should these gravitons exist, the study says, they would have a mass of less than 1 megaelectronvolt (MeV) - which is about twice the mass of an electron. According to a new theory now being explored by the scientists, there could be more than four known dimensions (three dimensions of space, along with time). When gravity propagates through extra dimensions, it results in the creation of gravitons in our universe.For the same reason, according to him, they are slowly produced during the expansion of the universe and accumulate there to the present day.Scientists earlier believed that too little gravitons were created after the Big Bang to account for all dark matter, but the new theory suggests that there could actually be more of them.Now, the only way to explore this theory and find more evidence would be to rely on powerful particle accelerators like the Future Circular Collider at CERN, which should begin operating in 2035.According to Cacciapaglia, this instrument is "the best shot we have at future high-precision particle colliders", and the team is "currently investigating" future possibilities to continue their research.

space

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

tech, dark matter, space, big bang