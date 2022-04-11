https://sputniknews.com/20220411/china-could-soon-ratify-forced-labor-conventions-in-effort-to-assuage-eus-xinjiang-fears-1094683819.html

China Could Soon Ratify Forced Labor Conventions in Effort to Assuage EU's Xinjiang Fears

China Could Soon Ratify Forced Labor Conventions in Effort to Assuage EU’s Xinjiang Fears

Chinese lawmakers on Monday prepared to consider ratification of several international agreements on forced labor that have stood in the way of implementing an... 11.04.2022, Sputnik International

On Monday, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, a body that meets in lieu of a full session of the full legislative body, included in its agenda for next week’s session reviewing ratification of the 1930 Forced Labor Convention and the 1957 Abolition of Forced Labor Convention, according to Xinhua News Agency.All but a handful of states have ratified the two conventions the NPC is taking up on Tuesday. China’s absence from either agreement has raised objections in the European Union, which paused ratification of the massive Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI) with China last year.“Some MEPs care about the ratification of ILO conventions on forced labor. I said that China has sound institutions for labor rights protection. The Labor Law prohibits any format of forced labor. China will fulfill its commitments in the CAI, including making sustained and continuous efforts toward ratification of the relevant ILO conventions. I also expressed the wish that the EU honors its commitments, as well,” she added.In a February phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron said he would push a positive agenda in the EU on its relations with China and would champion ratification of the CAI.Beijing denies that a genocide is taking place in Xinjiang. The ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) also denies accusations that it forcibly sterilizes Uyghur women or restricts Uyghur culture and the practice of Islam, saying that its rehabilitation and training programs for former extremists are voluntary and in line with guidelines contained within the United Nations Plan of Action to Prevent Violent Extremism. The CPC additionally asserts that Uyghurs have been voluntarily enrolled in vocational training centers as part of a deradicalization program aimed at eliminating support for groups like the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), a separatist terrorist group aligned with al-Qaeda*.Last month, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michele Bachelet announced that an agreement for her to visit Xinjiang had been reached and she would make the trip in May, along with other parts of China.*A terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries

