Bitcoin Drops Below $40,000 Mark for First Time in Weeks

Bitcoin Drops Below $40,000 Mark for First Time in Weeks

The largest cryptocurrency by market value shed almost 8% during the day to trade at $39,780, its worst since March 16. It last lost nearly 17% of its value in January, before recovering 12% in February and continuing the rally in March.The drop correlates with the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100, a trend that started in 2020 during a COVID related sell off of stocks and cryptocurrencies.Other cryptocurrencies (commonly called altcoins) are also down. Ethereum (ETH) is down 9.2% today and 15.3% over the week. Solana (SOL) is down 12.6% for the day and 24.4% for the week. Cardano (ADA) is down 12.63% for the day and 23% for the week.Bitcoin (BTC) is doing comparatively well, down 7.7% for the day and 15.1% for the week.Gold meanwhile, is up 1.43% for the week. Gold is seen as a safe commodity for investors while cryptocurrencies and tech stocks are seen as risky bets.The most likely explanation for Bitcoin's drop is that economic issues of inflation, global unrest, and a resurgence of COVID in China have spooked investors who divested from their risky investments like cryptocurrencies and technology stocks.According to CoinDesk, it also appears that a lot of "long bets" that is, investors "betting" that the Bitcoin price will rise, were called in by exchanges over the weekend, leading to a small cascading of the price as more "Bitcoin Bulls" had their bets called in.But, the crypto news site says, there is hope that Bitcoin will find support at $37,500, but Bitcoin already dropped below a $40,000 where it was also expected to be supported by a large number of auto-buys by traders. If the price holds at $37,500 or above, the price could rise back up to the prices of last week. However, there is significant sell pressure at $50,000 likely preventing a resurgent bull market.

