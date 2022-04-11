https://sputniknews.com/20220411/always-been-here-how-ukraine-expanded-its-territory-over-the-century-1094674044.html
Always Been Here: How Ukraine Expanded Its Territory Over the Century
This map shows the rounds of Ukrainian expansion over the century, demonstrating how it received territories from the Soviet Union.
While Ukraine promotes itself as a monoethnic nation, in reality, it is a deeply divided nation. Western and Eastern Ukraine have different traditions, worship different heroes, and speak different languages.
The divide is caused by a simple fact: the Western part of Ukraine belonged to the Austro-Hungarian Empire (and after that to various states, including Poland, Hungary, and Romania), while Eastern Ukraine was a part of Russia, populated by Russian people.
This map shows the rounds of Ukrainian expansion over the century, demonstrating how it received territories from the Soviet Union.