Top EU Diplomat Borrell Holds Briefing After Foreign Affairs Council Meeting in Luxembourg
Donbass. Genocide. 2014-2022
This special project was launched to shed light on what has happened in Donbass over the past eight years, with the aim to show not only episodes of crimes by the Kiev regime against the civilian population, but also to explore the roots of the disaster occurring in the region.
Always Been Here: How Ukraine Expanded Its Territory Over the Century
Always Been Here: How Ukraine Expanded Its Territory Over the Century
How Ukraine Expanded Its Territory Over the Century
ukraine
donbass. genocide. 2014-2022
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0b/1094674172_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_ddf9ea657d4f09762dd60fdce6d0f20a.png
The divide is caused by a simple fact: the Western part of Ukraine belonged to the Austro-Hungarian Empire (and after that to various states, including Poland, Hungary, and Romania), while Eastern Ukraine was a part of Russia, populated by Russian people.This map shows the rounds of Ukrainian expansion over the century, demonstrating how it received territories from the Soviet Union.
Always Been Here: How Ukraine Expanded Its Territory Over the Century

14:01 GMT 11.04.2022
While Ukraine promotes itself as a monoethnic nation, in reality, it is a deeply divided nation. Western and Eastern Ukraine have different traditions, worship different heroes, and speak different languages.
The divide is caused by a simple fact: the Western part of Ukraine belonged to the Austro-Hungarian Empire (and after that to various states, including Poland, Hungary, and Romania), while Eastern Ukraine was a part of Russia, populated by Russian people.
This map shows the rounds of Ukrainian expansion over the century, demonstrating how it received territories from the Soviet Union.
