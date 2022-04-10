International
US Instructors in Syria Reportedly Training Jihadists for Attack on Government Assets
US Instructors in Syria Reportedly Training Jihadists for Attack on Government Assets
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - American instructors have been training Islamist militants at a US military base in northeastern Syria, Syrian state media SANA reported.
The news agency said there were a dozen of captured fighters of the Daesh* group among the trainees at the base’s prison camp in Ash Shaddadi in Hasakah province.Local sources told SANA that the militants will be deployed to the desert near the city of Palmyra in neighbouring Deir ez-Zor province, from where they will launch attacks on military and civilian assets.Hundreds of Daesh* prisoners have reportedly been transported in the past months to the US base in al-Tanf in Homs province from Iraq and Kurdish-controlled prisons in Hasakah in preparation for an assault on the Syrian army and civilians.*Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.
US Instructors in Syria Reportedly Training Jihadists for Attack on Government Assets

15:51 GMT 10.04.2022 (Updated: 15:52 GMT 10.04.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - American instructors have been training Islamist militants at a US military base in northeastern Syria, Syrian state media SANA reported.
The news agency said there were a dozen of captured fighters of the Daesh* group among the trainees at the base’s prison camp in Ash Shaddadi in Hasakah province.
Local sources told SANA that the militants will be deployed to the desert near the city of Palmyra in neighbouring Deir ez-Zor province, from where they will launch attacks on military and civilian assets.
'Hotel Osama': Daesh Forced Captives in Syria to Sing Remake of Eagles' Hit
8 April, 11:35 GMT
Hundreds of Daesh* prisoners have reportedly been transported in the past months to the US base in al-Tanf in Homs province from Iraq and Kurdish-controlled prisons in Hasakah in preparation for an assault on the Syrian army and civilians.
*Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.
