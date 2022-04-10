https://sputniknews.com/20220410/us-instructors-in-syria-reportedly-training-jihadists-for-attack-on-government-assets-1094650377.html

US Instructors in Syria Reportedly Training Jihadists for Attack on Government Assets

US Instructors in Syria Reportedly Training Jihadists for Attack on Government Assets

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - American instructors have been training Islamist militants at a US military base in northeastern Syria, Syrian state media SANA reported. 10.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-10T15:51+0000

2022-04-10T15:51+0000

2022-04-10T15:52+0000

syria

daesh

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105724/79/1057247963_0:141:2700:1660_1920x0_80_0_0_31315199685205aa1660dabe069030d2.jpg

The news agency said there were a dozen of captured fighters of the Daesh* group among the trainees at the base’s prison camp in Ash Shaddadi in Hasakah province.Local sources told SANA that the militants will be deployed to the desert near the city of Palmyra in neighbouring Deir ez-Zor province, from where they will launch attacks on military and civilian assets.Hundreds of Daesh* prisoners have reportedly been transported in the past months to the US base in al-Tanf in Homs province from Iraq and Kurdish-controlled prisons in Hasakah in preparation for an assault on the Syrian army and civilians.*Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.

https://sputniknews.com/20220408/hotel-osama-daesh-forced-captives-in-syria-to-sing-remake-of-eagles-hit-1094587663.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

syria, daesh, us