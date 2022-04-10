https://sputniknews.com/20220410/texas-woman-faces-murder-charges-over-self-induced-abortion-1094629914.html

Texas Woman Faces Murder Charges Over Self-Induced Abortion

Texas Woman Faces Murder Charges Over Self-Induced Abortion

A 26-year-old woman in Texas has been charged with murder over "the death of an individual by self-induced abortion," according to authorities. 10.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-10T02:30+0000

2022-04-10T02:30+0000

2022-04-10T02:45+0000

texas

abortion

murder

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0a/1094630218_0:64:3204:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_09b22f036673e61e7aea11c0d444e41d.jpg

Details remain scant and it is unknown if the woman, Lizelle Herrera, performed or assisted in a self-induced abortion.Texas has some of the most stringent abortion laws in the country following the enactment of Senate Bill 8 in September of 2021. The bill made it illegal to receive an abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy.Herrera was arrested on Thursday and has remained in the Starr County jail in Rio Grande City, Texas.Sheriff's Major Carlos Delgado said in a statement, "Herrera was arrested and served with an indictment on the charge of murder after Herrera did then and there intentionally and knowingly cause the death of an individual by self-induced abortion."It remains unclear what law Herrera broke that would constitute murder under the state’s legal code, and Delgado said more information would be revealed on Monday, as it remains an active investigation.According to University of Texas law professor Stephen Vladeck, "(Homicide) doesn't apply to the murder of an unborn child if the conduct charged is 'conduct committed by the mother of the unborn child.'"Lynn Paltrow, the executive director of National Advocates for Pregnant Women, also raised concerns over the lack of details and charges.Activists in the state have already demanded that Herrea be released. However, until further details are released on Monday, it is impossible to know if Herrea’s jailing is with or without legal merit. Her bond is set at $500,000.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

texas, abortion, murder