Sunak’s PM Chances ‘Damaged’ by Wife’s Taxes Row as Whitehall Reportedly Probes ‘Red Throat’ Leak

Rishi Sunak’s chances of potentially becoming UK Prime Minister have been decimated, believe senior Conservatives cited by The Observer.They also anticipate that the Chancellor of the Exchequer will be removed in the nearest cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in the summer or autumn, in the wake of the scandal over his multimillionaire wife’s tax affairs and their US green cards.A recent Opinium poll for the Observer showed that Sunak’s approval rating had plummeted to a new low of -15. That makes make him only slightly less unpopular than the PM himself, who has been dogged by scandals, and more recently, the fallout from the row over lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street.Several months ago, when “partygate” hit the headlines, Sunak was looked upon as a favourite to succeed Johnson if the PM was toppled. Now, with Sunak’s woes coming alongside those of the embattled Johnson, Conservative MPs are said to be concerned over the UK Tory Party’s future chances, as two leading figures having lost respect among voters. One ex-Tory minister told the outlet that many MPs with small majorities were increasingly apprehensive.Referring to the controversy that Rishi Sunak had found himself mired in, the ex-minister added:Sunak, who had displayed flawed judgement, was “damaged” by the recent scandal, thought a former Tory cabinet minister cited by the publication. If a leadership contest were held in the coming months he would not stand a chance, he said.A third senior figure in the party also weiged in on the scandal, saying that “none of this looks good” for Sunak’s once-stellar career, and added he might not be able to recover from the blowback.Tax Havens & US Green CardsUrgent answers have been demanded from Rishi Sunak after it was reported that he was listed as a beneficiary of trusts in the British Virgin Islands and Cayman Islands set up to manage his wife’s business affairs. Sunak, who became Chancellor in February 2020, had also been noted that year in documents related to Akshata Murty’s wealthy family, according to sources cited by The Independent.The UK Chancellor’s wife is the daughter of the billionaire founder of the Indian-headquartered company Infosys, worth approximately £690m, in which she holds a 0.9% stake.A spokesperson for Rishi Sunak said they “did not recognise” the claims that the Chancellor had been listed as beneficiary in tax havens.These reports had come after it was revealed that Akshata Murty potentially avoided up to £20m in UK taxes over a period of seven and a half years due to her non-domiciled status.However, after theUK Labour Party urged the Chancellor to provide clarity on whether he had benefited from his wife’s status, Murty announced on Friday she would now be paying UK taxes on all her worldwide income, to avoid her financial arrangements becoming a “distraction” for her Chancellor husband.Further questions were raised amid reports that the chancellor and Murty had both held US green cards, meaning they had registered themselves as permanent residents in the US.Having become Chancellor in February 2020, Sunak had held a green card until around October 2021. Green card holders are obligated to pay US tax on their worldwide income.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused Rishi Sunak of “breathtaking hypocrisy” for hiking up taxes while his wife “benefits” from non-dom status.‘Red Throat’ LeakAmid the scandal implicating Rishi Sunak, the Sunday Times reported on Saturday that a Whitehall leak inquiry has been opened to find out who revealed details of Murty’s tax status to the media.The Chancellor’s team purportedly believes it was a Labour-supporting official, which they have referred to as “red throat”, according to the outlet.As reports also allude to an undercurrent of tension between Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak after the chancellor offered “lukewarm” support to Johnson over the “partygate” row, a government source was cited as saying:Opposition parties are purportedly intent on piling further pressure on Sunak over in the coming weeks, with both Labour and the Liberal Democrats calling on Murty to pay back what she had saved over recent years.

