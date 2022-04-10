https://sputniknews.com/20220410/special-certificate-required-for-pakistani-govt-officials-to-leave-country-reports-say-1094639051.html

Special Certificate Required for Pakistani Gov't Officials to Leave Country, Reports Say

Special Certificate Required for Pakistani Gov't Officials to Leave Country, Reports Say

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Pakistani authorities have prohibited government officials from leaving the country without a so-called "No-Objection Certificate... 10.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-10T10:31+0000

2022-04-10T10:31+0000

2022-04-10T10:31+0000

pakistan

asia & pacific

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/1c/1080899271_39:0:1241:676_1920x0_80_0_0_21fd9dfa9fa4a73ffad8ea9e018cae26.jpg

The FIA's immigration staff at international airports across Pakistan have been placed on high alert and directed to stop all government officials who intend to travel abroad without an NoC, according to the newspaper.Airport security forces have also been put on high alert, while the screening procedures for passengers travelling abroad have been strengthened, the report said.The decision came after the speaker of Pakistan's National Assembly (lower house of parliament), Asad Qaiser, resigned from his post shortly before the Sunday vote of no confidence, in which the Pakistani parliament ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan. The no-confidence motion succeeded by a vote of 174-0.The Dawn newspaper said earlier, citing the presiding officer of the National Assembly, Ayaz Sadiq, that candidates for the post of prime minister had until 14:00 (09:00 GMT) on Sunday to submit relevant documents. The parliamentary session to elect a new head of government will be held on Monday, Sadiq said.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

pakistan, asia & pacific