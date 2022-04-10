International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220410/russian-mod-shows-ka-52-helicopters-destroying-convoy-of-ukraines-armoured-vehicles--video-1094633932.html
Russian MoD Shows Ka-52 Helicopters Destroying Convoy of Ukraine's Armoured Vehicles – Video
Russian MoD Shows Ka-52 Helicopters Destroying Convoy of Ukraine's Armoured Vehicles – Video
In February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" the country, after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk... 10.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-10T09:29+0000
2022-04-10T09:29+0000
situation in ukraine
ukraine
ka-52
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/17/1094107521_0:9:1248:711_1920x0_80_0_0_e686c23e998b2b22401df249706e8238.jpg
The Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday published footage of the Ka-52 attack helicopters destroying armoured combat vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."Army aviation crews used missiles and small arms from low altitudes. The pilots worked in pairs, destroying a convoy of equipment and anti-aircraft installations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the ministry said.It is noted that army aviation performs the tasks of escorting columns, destroying armoured vehicles, and delivering troops, military cargo and air support to units performing tasks as part of the special operation in Ukraine.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/17/1094107521_144:0:1104:720_1920x0_80_0_0_3404f97a3039835acb5ad36acc8aee1e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, ka-52

Russian MoD Shows Ka-52 Helicopters Destroying Convoy of Ukraine's Armoured Vehicles – Video

09:29 GMT 10.04.2022
© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry / Go to the photo bankRussian Kamov Ka-52 Alligator reconnaissance and attack helicopter
Russian Kamov Ka-52 Alligator reconnaissance and attack helicopter - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2022
© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
US
India
Global
In February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" the country, after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces' provocations.
The Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday published footage of the Ka-52 attack helicopters destroying armoured combat vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"Army aviation crews used missiles and small arms from low altitudes. The pilots worked in pairs, destroying a convoy of equipment and anti-aircraft installations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the ministry said.
It is noted that army aviation performs the tasks of escorting columns, destroying armoured vehicles, and delivering troops, military cargo and air support to units performing tasks as part of the special operation in Ukraine.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала