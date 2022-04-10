https://sputniknews.com/20220410/russian-mod-shows-ka-52-helicopters-destroying-convoy-of-ukraines-armoured-vehicles--video-1094633932.html
Russian MoD Shows Ka-52 Helicopters Destroying Convoy of Ukraine's Armoured Vehicles – Video
Russian MoD Shows Ka-52 Helicopters Destroying Convoy of Ukraine's Armoured Vehicles – Video
In February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" the country, after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces' provocations.
The Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday published footage of the Ka-52 attack helicopters destroying armoured combat vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."Army aviation crews used missiles and small arms from low altitudes. The pilots worked in pairs, destroying a convoy of equipment and anti-aircraft installations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the ministry said.It is noted that army aviation performs the tasks of escorting columns, destroying armoured vehicles, and delivering troops, military cargo and air support to units performing tasks as part of the special operation in Ukraine.
Russian MoD Shows Ka-52 Helicopters Destroying Convoy of Ukraine's Armoured Vehicles – Video
In February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" the country, after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces' provocations.
The Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday published footage of the Ka-52 attack helicopters destroying armoured combat vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"Army aviation crews used missiles and small arms from low altitudes. The pilots worked in pairs, destroying a convoy of equipment and anti-aircraft installations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the ministry said.
It is noted that army aviation performs the tasks of escorting columns, destroying armoured vehicles, and delivering troops, military cargo and air support to units performing tasks as part of the special operation in Ukraine.