https://sputniknews.com/20220410/ronaldo-apologizes-for-smashing-opposing-fans-phone-after-loss-to-everton-1094628625.html

Ronaldo Apologizes For ‘Smashing’ Opposing Fan’s Phone After Loss to Everton

Ronaldo Apologizes For ‘Smashing’ Opposing Fan’s Phone After Loss to Everton

The Manchester United star explained the assault by saying that it's sometimes challenging to keep your emotions under control. Well, Will Smith could... 10.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-10T00:20+0000

2022-04-10T00:20+0000

2022-04-10T00:34+0000

cristiano ronaldo

football

manchester united

sport

viral

phone

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0a/1094628731_0:0:3033:1706_1920x0_80_0_0_a360c0ea5fb836a7495a4698eddb34d7.jpg

Cristiano Ronaldo has issued an apology after he was seen hitting a phone out of an Everton fan's hand after his team was defeated at Goodison Park.Footage of the incident does not provide a perfect view of what exactly happened after the game. Ronaldo is seen cutting the air angrily with his hand but it is not clear if he intentionally smashed the kid's phone. The fan, however, looked appalled.According to reports, Manchester United are “aware and looking into” the incident.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

cristiano ronaldo, football, manchester united, sport, viral, phone