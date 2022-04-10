International
https://sputniknews.com/20220410/ronaldo-apologizes-for-smashing-opposing-fans-phone-after-loss-to-everton-1094628625.html
Ronaldo Apologizes For ‘Smashing’ Opposing Fan’s Phone After Loss to Everton
Ronaldo Apologizes For ‘Smashing’ Opposing Fan’s Phone After Loss to Everton
The Manchester United star explained the assault by saying that it's sometimes challenging to keep your emotions under control. Well, Will Smith could... 10.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-10T00:20+0000
2022-04-10T00:34+0000
cristiano ronaldo
football
manchester united
sport
viral
phone
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0a/1094628731_0:0:3033:1706_1920x0_80_0_0_a360c0ea5fb836a7495a4698eddb34d7.jpg
Cristiano Ronaldo has issued an apology after he was seen hitting a phone out of an Everton fan's hand after his team was defeated at Goodison Park.Footage of the incident does not provide a perfect view of what exactly happened after the game. Ronaldo is seen cutting the air angrily with his hand but it is not clear if he intentionally smashed the kid's phone. The fan, however, looked appalled.According to reports, Manchester United are “aware and looking into” the incident.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0a/1094628731_143:0:2834:2018_1920x0_80_0_0_50429b561cd76607d549ec0963ebb1c2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cristiano ronaldo, football, manchester united, sport, viral, phone

Ronaldo Apologizes For ‘Smashing’ Opposing Fan’s Phone After Loss to Everton

00:20 GMT 10.04.2022 (Updated: 00:34 GMT 10.04.2022)
© AP Photo / Rui VieiraManchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures to the linesman during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park, in Liverpool, England, Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures to the linesman during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park, in Liverpool, England, Saturday, April 9, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2022
© AP Photo / Rui Vieira
Subscribe
US
India
Global
The Manchester United star explained the assault by saying that it's sometimes challenging to keep your emotions under control. Well, Will Smith could definitely relate.
Cristiano Ronaldo has issued an apology after he was seen hitting a phone out of an Everton fan's hand after his team was defeated at Goodison Park.

“It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing. Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, Ronaldo said in a statement on Instagram, inviting the fan to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship.

Footage of the incident does not provide a perfect view of what exactly happened after the game. Ronaldo is seen cutting the air angrily with his hand but it is not clear if he intentionally smashed the kid's phone. The fan, however, looked appalled.
According to reports, Manchester United are “aware and looking into” the incident.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала