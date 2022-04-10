Ronaldo Apologizes For ‘Smashing’ Opposing Fan’s Phone After Loss to Everton

https://sputniknews.com/20220410/ronaldo-apologizes-for-smashing-opposing-fans-phone-after-loss-to-everton-1094628625.html
The Manchester United star explained the assault by saying that it's sometimes challenging to keep your emotions under control. Well, Will Smith could definitely relate.
Cristiano Ronaldo has issued an apology after he was seen hitting a phone out of an Everton fan's hand after his team was defeated at Goodison Park.
“It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing. Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful,” Ronaldo said in a statement on Instagram, inviting the fan to watch a game at Old Trafford “as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship.”
Footage of the incident does not provide a perfect view of what exactly happened after the game. Ronaldo is seen cutting the air angrily with his hand but it is not clear if he intentionally smashed the kid's phone. The fan, however, looked appalled.
According to reports, Manchester United are “aware and looking into” the incident.