Outbreak of Meningococcal Disease 'Primarily Among Gay & Bisexual Men' Reported in Florida

The CDC also warned that both of the two most common types of meningococcal infections "can quickly become deadly". 10.04.2022, Sputnik International

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning regarding a "large, ongoing outbreak of meningococcal disease in Florida".The outbreak, the agency said, occurred primarily among "gay, bisexual, and men who have sex with men, including those living with HIV".In light of this situation, the CDC advised the aforementioned categories of people to either get a MenACWY vaccine (if they live in Florida), or to consult their healthcare provider about getting that vaccine (if they intend to visit to the region).According to The Hill, Florida’s Department of Health said earlier this week that the number of the identified cases "surpasses the five-year average of meningococcal disease cases in the state".

