Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian aggression.

The serial number of the Tochka-U missile that hit the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on 8 April, which is under control of Ukrainian troops, shows that the tactical missile comes from a batch of weapons used by the Ukrainian forces, media report.

According to the Donetsk TV channel Union, Tochka-U, which claimed dozens of lives of civilians in Kramatorsk, "was on the balance sheet of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - its serial number has been deciphered."

On 8 April, the Russian defence ministry said that the Ukrainian forces had fired a Tochka-U missile at Kramatorsk train station from Dobropilya settlement located 45 kilometres (28 miles) southwest of Kramatorsk.

According to Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) data, at least 50 people were killed, while 87 others were injured.

While Kiev accussed Russia of conducting the strike, the Russian Defence Ministry refuted the unsubstantiated allegations, stressing that judging by the photos of missile fragments shared by witnesses, such missiles are only used by Ukrainian troops.

According to the Russian defence ministry, the purpose of Kiev's attack on the railway station was to disrupt mass evacuation and to use local residents as a human shield, the defence ministry said.

