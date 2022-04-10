LIVE UPDATES: First Round of Presidential Election Kicks Off in France

The list of presidential candidates comprises Republican candidate Valerie Pecresse and Eric Zemmour of the right-wing Reconquete party, as well as left-wing politician Jean-Luc Melenchon, Communist Party leader Fabien Roussel, and leader of the right-wing France Arise party Nicolas Dupont-Aignan. Candidate for the Socialists and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, candidate from the French Greens Yannick Jadot, a Trotskyist Nathalie Arthaud of the left-wing Workers' Struggle party, lawmaker Jean Lassalle and left-wing politician Philippe Poutou are also seeking the top post.

French presidents are elected directly by the country's citizens aged 18 and over, living in France or other places. To become a candidate, a person must be nominated by at least 500 elected officials. The election is held in two rounds, with the first one scheduled for Sunday and the second one, between the two candidates with the highest vote counts, for 24 April