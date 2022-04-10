International
https://sputniknews.com/20220410/live-updates-first-round-of-presidential-election-kicks-off-in-france-1094630798.html
LIVE UPDATES: First Round of Presidential Election Kicks Off in France
LIVE UPDATES: First Round of Presidential Election Kicks Off in France
France is holding the first round of its presidential election on Sunday, deciding whether Emmanuel Macron will stay in the top office for another five years... 10.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-10T06:00+0000
2022-04-10T06:03+0000
europe
france
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0a/1094630772_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6a7a5eb0cfca782b074877746878cc91.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0a/1094630772_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d16ca7fcea0f2922b2d3eaa61ed32f22.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, france, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
People walk past official campaign posters of French presidential election candidates Marine le Pen, leader of French right-wing National Rally (Rassemblement National) party, and French President Emmanuel Macron, candidate for his re-election, displayed on bulletin boards in Paris, France, - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: First Round of Presidential Election Kicks Off in France

06:00 GMT 10.04.2022 (Updated: 06:03 GMT 10.04.2022)
Subscribe
US
India
Global
France is holding the first round of its presidential election on Sunday, deciding whether Emmanuel Macron will stay in the top office for another five years or be replaced by someone else, potentially likely leader of the right-wing National Rally party Marine Le Pen.
There are 12 politicians are vying for the top government’s post, including Macron and Le Pen.
The list of presidential candidates comprises Republican candidate Valerie Pecresse and Eric Zemmour of the right-wing Reconquete party, as well as left-wing politician Jean-Luc Melenchon, Communist Party leader Fabien Roussel, and leader of the right-wing France Arise party Nicolas Dupont-Aignan. Candidate for the Socialists and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, candidate from the French Greens Yannick Jadot, a Trotskyist Nathalie Arthaud of the left-wing Workers' Struggle party, lawmaker Jean Lassalle and left-wing politician Philippe Poutou are also seeking the top post.
French presidents are elected directly by the country's citizens aged 18 and over, living in France or other places. To become a candidate, a person must be nominated by at least 500 elected officials. The election is held in two rounds, with the first one scheduled for Sunday and the second one, between the two candidates with the highest vote counts, for 24 April
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
06:00 GMT 10.04.2022
Polls Open in First Round of Presidential Election in France - Video
© Ruptly
New firstOld first
06:01 GMT 10.04.2022
French Presidential Hopefuls Take on Macron in 1st Round of Presidential Election
Official campaign posters of French presidential election candidates are seen on bulletin boards near the townhall in Appilly, France, April 6, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2022
French Presidential Hopefuls Take on Macron in 1st Round of Presidential Election
05:11 GMT
06:00 GMT 10.04.2022
Polls Open in First Round of Presidential Election in France - Video
© Ruptly
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала