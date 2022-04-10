https://sputniknews.com/20220410/kiev-is-preparing-mass-murder-of-civilians-in-lugansk-with-wests-support-russian-mod-says-1094651040.html

Kiev is Preparing Mass Murder of Civilians in Lugansk With West's Support, Russian MoD Says

Col.Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, head of Russia's National Defence Management Center, has issued a warning that Ukrainian government, with the help of several Western countries, is preparing acts of mass murder of civilians in order to blame these atrocities on the Russian military and the forces of the Lugansk People's Republic.In particular, Mizintsev said, foreign media reporters have already arrived at a local hospital in the city of Kremennaya in Severodonetsk Region, in order to film a provocation prepared by Ukrainian troops that would involve ambulances coming under fire from forces presented as Russian troops.

