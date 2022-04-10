https://sputniknews.com/20220410/idf-reportedly-arrest-8-suspects-in-bnei-brak-terrorist-attack-1094638204.html

IDF Reportedly Arrest 8 Suspects in Bnei Brak Terrorist Attack

IDF Reportedly Arrest 8 Suspects in Bnei Brak Terrorist Attack

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israeli forces arrested eight people in an operation in the Palestinian village of Ya’bad in the West Bank following a terrorist... 10.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-10T10:07+0000

2022-04-10T10:07+0000

2022-04-10T10:07+0000

israel

terrorist attack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0a/1094638179_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8fe9c57de323bc894ae8ebd6c30b001f.jpg

The IDF conducted large-scale raids in the village of Ya’bad, home to the Palestinian terrorist who had gone on a shooting rampage in Bnei Brak last week, killing five people, the Times of Israel reported.The IDF confirmed that during the operation the special forces, including the elite Shayetet 131 navy unit, seized illegal weapons and arrested eight Palestinians suspected of involvement in terrorist activities.Riots broke out during the raid, with protesters starting fires and hurling explosive devices at the officers. Israeli soldiers were not hurt, according to the IDF.The security situation in Israel has deteriorated in recent weeks. Since mid-March, 14 people died in attacks.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

israel, terrorist attack