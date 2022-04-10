https://sputniknews.com/20220410/idf-reportedly-arrest-8-suspects-in-bnei-brak-terrorist-attack-1094638204.html
The IDF conducted large-scale raids in the village of Ya’bad, home to the Palestinian terrorist who had gone on a shooting rampage in Bnei Brak last week, killing five people, the Times of Israel reported.The IDF confirmed that during the operation the special forces, including the elite Shayetet 131 navy unit, seized illegal weapons and arrested eight Palestinians suspected of involvement in terrorist activities.Riots broke out during the raid, with protesters starting fires and hurling explosive devices at the officers. Israeli soldiers were not hurt, according to the IDF.The security situation in Israel has deteriorated in recent weeks. Since mid-March, 14 people died in attacks.
