Hindu Group Demands Rebuilding of Ancient Temples at UNESCO World Heritage Site Qutub Minar
Qutub Minar, a historic site located on the outskirt of Delhi, is the world's tallest brick minaret. The 72.5-metre-high Qutub Minar was founded in 1193
A Hindu group, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), demanded the reconstruction of the ancient temples at Qutub Minar. They also demanded the resumption of Hindu rituals and prayers there. The monument was designated as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1993.Last week, a group of VHP workers, including its spokesperson Vinod Bansal, visited the site's complex and claimed that the 27 temples were demolished while Muslim ruler constructed the Qutub Minar."All temples should be rebuilt and Hindus should be allowed to offer prayers there," Bansal said.Qutub Minar was named after the religious figure Sufi Saint Khwaja Qutbuddin Bakhtiar Kaki; its construction was started by Qutb-ud-din Aibak, who later became the first Muslim ruler of Delhi of the Mamluk dynasty and it was partially completed by his successor Iltutmish in 1215, with the two upper tiers being built at later dates.Last month, the National Museums Authority (NMA) asked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to retrieve two Hindu deities, Ganesha idols, in the Qutub Minar complex.NMA chairman and BJP politician Tarun Vijay had on Thursday said that Ganesha idols were placed "disrespectfully" in the Qutub Minar complex.However, so far, ASI has not commented on the matter.
Qutub Minar, a historic site located on the outskirt of Delhi, is the world's tallest brick minaret. The 72.5-metre-high Qutub Minar was founded in 1193, immediately after the defeat of Delhi's last Hindu kingdom.
