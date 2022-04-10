https://sputniknews.com/20220410/company-founded-by-olympians-claim-dwayne-the-rock-johnson-xfl-copied-their-logo-1094634793.html

Company Founded by Olympians Claim Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson XFL Copied Their Logo

In 2020, movie star and former wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson became a co-owner of the professional American football league XFL. 10.04.2022, Sputnik International

In April, Dwayne The Rock Johnson unveiled the new XFL logo in a video that featured the word "together", spelled with the letter "X". The Rock promised to focus on "hungry" players for success, and said that the X in the logo will symbolise the place where dreams and opportunities intersect.Togethxr, a company owned by Olympians: soccer player Alex Morgan, basketball player Sue Bird, swimmer Simone Manuel and snowboarder Chloe Kim, claim the new logo is similar to that of their brand.The XFL closed during the 2020 season, as the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports leagues across the United States. The league started a week after Super Bowl LIV. The league attracted 3 million viewers in the first week, but attendance declined in the following weeks.In August 2020, Dwayne Johnson collaborated with Danny Garcia of Garcia Companies and TGC Management, and Jerry Cardinale, CEO of RedBird Capital, to purchase the league from Alpha Entertainment.

