Company Founded by Olympians Claim Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson XFL Copied Their Logo
Company Founded by Olympians Claim Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson XFL Copied Their Logo
13:07 GMT 10.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / JOHN MCCOYView of the field before the XFL game between the Los Angeles Wildcats and the Tampa Bay Vipers at Dignity Health Sports Park on March 8, 2020 in Carson, California.
© AFP 2022 / JOHN MCCOY
In 2020, movie star and former wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson became a co-owner of the professional American football league XFL.
In April, Dwayne The Rock Johnson unveiled the new XFL logo in a video that featured the word "together", spelled with the letter "X". The Rock promised to focus on "hungry" players for success, and said that the X in the logo will symbolise the place where dreams and opportunities intersect.
Togethxr, a company owned by Olympians: soccer player Alex Morgan, basketball player Sue Bird, swimmer Simone Manuel and snowboarder Chloe Kim, claim the new logo is similar to that of their brand.
“Diversity & equality are the norm around here. We’re thrilled to see the XFL embrace inclusivity but this rebrand ain’t it. We’ve issued a legal notice & will continue to protect the important work we’re doing,” Togethxr wrote on Twitter.
The XFL closed during the 2020 season, as the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports leagues across the United States. The league started a week after Super Bowl LIV. The league attracted 3 million viewers in the first week, but attendance declined in the following weeks.
In August 2020, Dwayne Johnson collaborated with Danny Garcia of Garcia Companies and TGC Management, and Jerry Cardinale, CEO of RedBird Capital, to purchase the league from Alpha Entertainment.
