China Reportedly Boosting Its Nuclear Arsenal Amid Fears of Growing US Pressure

China has expedited its nuclear arsenal expansion due to a shift in its appraisal of the threat posed by Washington, offering new light on a buildup that is escalating tensions between the two countries, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.According to the report, although China's nuclear program dates way back, some of the experts, quoted by the outlet, believe the US' reluctance to getting involved in the current Ukraine conflict has bolstered Beijing's choice to focus more on acquiring nuclear weapons as a deterrent.Chinese authorities allegedly see more powerful nuclear weapons as a strategy to keep the United States out of a potential crisis over Taiwan, the self-governing island that China sees as its territory.Citing satellite photographs of the area, the report noted that work on more than 100 suspected missile silos in China's remote western region has been expedited this year. The silos might be used to store nuclear-tipped missiles capable of reaching US territory.However, the reasoning behind China's nuclear development has reportedly been questioned by the incumbent US administration. After communications between Chinese officials and analysts mostly dried up in recent years, independent security analysts who monitor nuclear proliferation believe they are likewise in the dark about what motivates Beijing.According to the report, US military officials and security specialists are concerned that China's nuclear acceleration could indicate it is willing to launch a sudden nuclear attack; however, the outlet's sources reportedly stressed the country is dedicated to not using nuclear weapons first.China intends to keep its nuclear arsenal to a minimum in order to protect its security interests, sources said, adding the Chinese military feels its nuclear weapons are too old to be an effective deterrent against a future nuclear strike by the US.China's nuclear arsenal, according to US government and private sector assessments, consists of several hundreds of warheads, significantly less than those belonging to Russia and the US. China is expected to have 1,000 warheads by the end of the decade, according to earlier Pentagon statements.The above-mentioned satellite images taken in January allegedly show the last 45 of the temporary covers over each of 120 suspected missile silos near the Chinese city of Yumen have been removed, purportedly indicating that the most sensitive work at all of the silos has been completed. Work is in the early stages at two more smaller silo farms in western China, according to the report.The silos at each of the sites are supposedly large enough for a new Chinese long-range missile known as the DF-41, which went into service in 2020 and is capable of hitting the US mainland.Tests of aircraft-launched missiles capable of carrying nuclear bombs also give Beijing a better chance of retaliating if it is hit first in a nuclear attack, experts told the outlet.Work on the Yumen silo field allegedly began between March and October 2020, according to satellite pictures obtained by the publication.In light of the nervous international response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's order for the country's nuclear forces to be placed on high alert in light of the ongoing military crisis in Ukraine, it has provided Chinese authorities with a practical lesson on the strategic importance of nuclear weapons, as one of the sources has put it.Notably, increased US support for the island of Taiwan has prompted Chinese leaders to discuss the possibility that the US would use nuclear weapons in a conflict over the island, according to sources.The US has warned it might deploy nuclear weapons in response to significant non-nuclear strikes on the US or its allies after a review of nuclear policy was done by the Trump administration in 2018. The incumbent Biden administration is poised to continue to use this strategy.Moreover, China is reportedly putting a greater focus on being ready to retaliate in kind in the event of a nuclear assault. Beijing is said to be working with Russia on development of an early-warning system to detect approaching missiles. In February 2021, China launched a satellite that some analysts say is the first step toward a space-based missile sensor system.China is also developing more powerful weaponry capable of carrying nuclear bombs, such as hypersonic missiles, against which the US has no effective countermeasures.

