International
https://sputniknews.com/20220410/cheney-jan-6-panel-has-enough-evidence-to-refer-trump-for-criminal-charges-1094655038.html
Cheney: Jan. 6 Panel Has Enough Evidence to Refer Trump for Criminal Charges
Cheney: Jan. 6 Panel Has Enough Evidence to Refer Trump for Criminal Charges
The US House panel stated last month that it had “good-faith basis for concluding that [then-President Trump] and members of his Campaign engaged in a criminal... 10.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-10T21:39+0000
2022-04-10T21:37+0000
donald trump
steve bannon
liz cheney
us house select committee
us department of justice
2020 united states presidential election
recommendations
contempt
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0a/1094655009_0:62:3072:1790_1920x0_80_0_0_1649e4241d85878c8a3cbcbc595a99a7.jpg
The US House Select Committee probing events surrounding the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol building noted last month that then-US President Donald Trump and key congressional allies conspired to disrupt the certification of Electoral College votes in the 2020 US election, according to Sunday remarks from Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), committee vice-chair and one of two Republicans on the 9-member panel.Moreover, enough evidence has been gathered to satisfy a criminal referral against the now-former US president.“I think what we have seen is a massive and well organized and well-planned effort that used multiple tools to try to overturn an election,” the panel’s vice-chair said, touting the committee’s possession of “a tremendous amount of testimony and documents” capable of demonstrating the scope of the effort, including its organization and objective.Cheney’s remarks came shortly after the New York Times reported that the panel was divided on whether or not to issue such a referral, which would go to a full vote in the House of Representatives before progressing to the US Department of Justice for the possibility of an indictment.Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) promptly shot down the reported divide as “nonsense,” tweeting plainly that “there is no split” concerning the panel’s position. However, the Republican lawmaker did not expound on the subject.Last week, the 9-member panel voted to recommend Trump-era trade adviser Peter Navarro and former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino for criminal contempt charges after both refused to cooperate with a congressional subpoena, and failed to appear at scheduled depositions.Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing in relation to the January 6 riot, has not been charged with a crime.As of this article’s publication, former White House strategist Steve Bannon is the sole individual to be indicted in relation to the investigation–with two counts of contempt of Congress handed down by a grand jury in November.Each count carries jail time, ranging from a minimum of 30 days to a maximum of one year behind bars, as well as a fine of $100 to $100,000. Bannon is set to appear before US District Judge Carl Nichols on July 18.
https://sputniknews.com/20220402/ag-garland-doj-will-do-the-right-thing-not-feeling-political-pressure-with-jan-6-referrals-1094410989.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220404/jan-6-panel-has-intense-interest-in-seven-hour-gap-of-white-house-logs-rep-raskin-says--1094454444.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0a/1094655009_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9b558f91d58d5fedcfc97c9b0e43fc0a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, steve bannon, liz cheney, us house select committee, us department of justice, 2020 united states presidential election, recommendations, contempt

Cheney: Jan. 6 Panel Has Enough Evidence to Refer Trump for Criminal Charges

21:39 GMT 10.04.2022
© REUTERS / Jonathan ErnstCommittee Chairman U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and Vice-Chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) lead the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol as they meet to decide whether to recommend the U.S. House to cite Trump administration officials Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino for criminal contempt of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. March 28, 2022.
Committee Chairman U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and Vice-Chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) lead the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol as they meet to decide whether to recommend the U.S. House to cite Trump administration officials Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino for criminal contempt of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. March 28, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2022
© REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
The US House panel stated last month that it had “good-faith basis for concluding that [then-President Trump] and members of his Campaign engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the” US. The probe into the US Capitol riot appears to be nearing a critical moment for possible criminal referrals as public hearings are expected to begin next month.
The US House Select Committee probing events surrounding the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol building noted last month that then-US President Donald Trump and key congressional allies conspired to disrupt the certification of Electoral College votes in the 2020 US election, according to Sunday remarks from Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), committee vice-chair and one of two Republicans on the 9-member panel.
“It's definitely clear … what President Trump was doing. What a number of people around him were doing. That they knew it was unlawful. They did it anyway,” Cheney told CNN’s Jake Tapper, speaking of the alleged effort to halt official election proceedings.
Moreover, enough evidence has been gathered to satisfy a criminal referral against the now-former US president.
“I think what we have seen is a massive and well organized and well-planned effort that used multiple tools to try to overturn an election,” the panel’s vice-chair said, touting the committee’s possession of “a tremendous amount of testimony and documents” capable of demonstrating the scope of the effort, including its organization and objective.
“The objective was absolutely to try to stop the kind of electoral votes, to try to interfere with that official proceeding,” Cheney said. “And it’s absolutely clear that they knew what they were doing was wrong.”
Cheney’s remarks came shortly after the New York Times reported that the panel was divided on whether or not to issue such a referral, which would go to a full vote in the House of Representatives before progressing to the US Department of Justice for the possibility of an indictment.
A mob of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open as they storm the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.04.2022
AG Garland: DoJ Will ‘Do the Right Thing,’ Not Feeling Political Pressure With Jan. 6 Referrals
2 April, 03:44 GMT
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) promptly shot down the reported divide as “nonsense,” tweeting plainly that “there is no split” concerning the panel’s position. However, the Republican lawmaker did not expound on the subject.
“I’m not going to address what we will do,” he said of the House Select Committee. “But DoJ will be able to read everything we do, and it’s their choice.”
Last week, the 9-member panel voted to recommend Trump-era trade adviser Peter Navarro and former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino for criminal contempt charges after both refused to cooperate with a congressional subpoena, and failed to appear at scheduled depositions.
Then-President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at a rally in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.04.2022
Jan. 6 Panel Has 'Intense Interest' in Seven-Hour Gap of White House Logs, Rep. Raskin Says
4 April, 04:15 GMT
Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing in relation to the January 6 riot, has not been charged with a crime.
As of this article’s publication, former White House strategist Steve Bannon is the sole individual to be indicted in relation to the investigation–with two counts of contempt of Congress handed down by a grand jury in November.
Each count carries jail time, ranging from a minimum of 30 days to a maximum of one year behind bars, as well as a fine of $100 to $100,000. Bannon is set to appear before US District Judge Carl Nichols on July 18.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала