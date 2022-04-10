https://sputniknews.com/20220410/cheney-jan-6-panel-has-enough-evidence-to-refer-trump-for-criminal-charges-1094655038.html

Cheney: Jan. 6 Panel Has Enough Evidence to Refer Trump for Criminal Charges

Cheney: Jan. 6 Panel Has Enough Evidence to Refer Trump for Criminal Charges

The US House panel stated last month that it had “good-faith basis for concluding that [then-President Trump] and members of his Campaign engaged in a criminal... 10.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-10T21:39+0000

2022-04-10T21:39+0000

2022-04-10T21:37+0000

donald trump

steve bannon

liz cheney

us house select committee

us department of justice

2020 united states presidential election

recommendations

contempt

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0a/1094655009_0:62:3072:1790_1920x0_80_0_0_1649e4241d85878c8a3cbcbc595a99a7.jpg

The US House Select Committee probing events surrounding the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol building noted last month that then-US President Donald Trump and key congressional allies conspired to disrupt the certification of Electoral College votes in the 2020 US election, according to Sunday remarks from Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), committee vice-chair and one of two Republicans on the 9-member panel.Moreover, enough evidence has been gathered to satisfy a criminal referral against the now-former US president.“I think what we have seen is a massive and well organized and well-planned effort that used multiple tools to try to overturn an election,” the panel’s vice-chair said, touting the committee’s possession of “a tremendous amount of testimony and documents” capable of demonstrating the scope of the effort, including its organization and objective.Cheney’s remarks came shortly after the New York Times reported that the panel was divided on whether or not to issue such a referral, which would go to a full vote in the House of Representatives before progressing to the US Department of Justice for the possibility of an indictment.Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) promptly shot down the reported divide as “nonsense,” tweeting plainly that “there is no split” concerning the panel’s position. However, the Republican lawmaker did not expound on the subject.Last week, the 9-member panel voted to recommend Trump-era trade adviser Peter Navarro and former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino for criminal contempt charges after both refused to cooperate with a congressional subpoena, and failed to appear at scheduled depositions.Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing in relation to the January 6 riot, has not been charged with a crime.As of this article’s publication, former White House strategist Steve Bannon is the sole individual to be indicted in relation to the investigation–with two counts of contempt of Congress handed down by a grand jury in November.Each count carries jail time, ranging from a minimum of 30 days to a maximum of one year behind bars, as well as a fine of $100 to $100,000. Bannon is set to appear before US District Judge Carl Nichols on July 18.

https://sputniknews.com/20220402/ag-garland-doj-will-do-the-right-thing-not-feeling-political-pressure-with-jan-6-referrals-1094410989.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220404/jan-6-panel-has-intense-interest-in-seven-hour-gap-of-white-house-logs-rep-raskin-says--1094454444.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

donald trump, steve bannon, liz cheney, us house select committee, us department of justice, 2020 united states presidential election, recommendations, contempt