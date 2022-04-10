https://sputniknews.com/20220410/ankara-investigating-drifting-mines-in-black-sea-1094646363.html
Ankara Investigating Drifting Mines in Black Sea
Ankara Investigating Drifting Mines in Black Sea
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey has launched a probe into drifting mines in the Black Sea, but cannot say how many of them there are, Turkish Defenсe Minister Hulusi... 10.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-10T14:54+0000
2022-04-10T14:54+0000
2022-04-10T14:55+0000
turkey
black sea
mines
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0a/1094646421_0:222:3078:1953_1920x0_80_0_0_5fe99682ef2ad79efb299e8986b2ea04.jpg
"The mines in the Black Sea are Russian-made, but we do not know which country had deployed them, we cannot identify them. Information in the media that there are about 400 mines in the Black Sea is a mystery. We do not know the number," Akar said.Turkey is in contact with Bulgarian and Romanian authorities on the issue, as both countries are conducting dredging works alongside Ankara, he added.Earlier in March, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that the Ukrainian military had installed about 420 mines at the entrance to the ports of Odessa, Ochakov, Chernomorsk and Yuzhnoye since the beginning of the Russian military operation in the country. The FSB did not exclude the possibility of the mines drifting to the Bosphorus Strait and further into the Mediterranean sea.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0a/1094646421_333:0:3064:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_997de239a2eeb8851aeaf304c450374b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
turkey, black sea, mines
Ankara Investigating Drifting Mines in Black Sea
14:54 GMT 10.04.2022 (Updated: 14:55 GMT 10.04.2022)
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey has launched a probe into drifting mines in the Black Sea, but cannot say how many of them there are, Turkish Defenсe Minister Hulusi Akar said on Sunday.
"The mines in the Black Sea are Russian-made, but we do not know which country had deployed them, we cannot identify them. Information in the media that there are about 400 mines in the Black Sea is a mystery. We do not know the number," Akar said.
Turkey is in contact with Bulgarian and Romanian authorities on the issue, as both countries are conducting dredging works
alongside Ankara, he added.
Earlier in March, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that the Ukrainian military had installed about 420 mines at the entrance to the ports of Odessa, Ochakov, Chernomorsk and Yuzhnoye since the beginning of the Russian military operation in the country. The FSB did not exclude the possibility of the mines drifting to the Bosphorus Strait and further into the Mediterranean sea.