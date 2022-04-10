International
Ankara Investigating Drifting Mines in Black Sea
Ankara Investigating Drifting Mines in Black Sea
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey has launched a probe into drifting mines in the Black Sea, but cannot say how many of them there are, Turkish Defenсe Minister Hulusi...
turkey
black sea
mines
"The mines in the Black Sea are Russian-made, but we do not know which country had deployed them, we cannot identify them. Information in the media that there are about 400 mines in the Black Sea is a mystery. We do not know the number," Akar said.Turkey is in contact with Bulgarian and Romanian authorities on the issue, as both countries are conducting dredging works alongside Ankara, he added.Earlier in March, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that the Ukrainian military had installed about 420 mines at the entrance to the ports of Odessa, Ochakov, Chernomorsk and Yuzhnoye since the beginning of the Russian military operation in the country. The FSB did not exclude the possibility of the mines drifting to the Bosphorus Strait and further into the Mediterranean sea.
turkey, black sea, mines

Ankara Investigating Drifting Mines in Black Sea

14:54 GMT 10.04.2022 (Updated: 14:55 GMT 10.04.2022)
© AFP 2022 / OZAN KOSERussian Navy's Project 22160 Patrol Vessel Dmitriy Rogachev 375 sails through the Bosphorus Strait on the way to the Black Sea past the city Istanbul as Suleymaniye mosque is seen in the backround on February 16, 2022.
Russian Navy's Project 22160 Patrol Vessel Dmitriy Rogachev 375 sails through the Bosphorus Strait on the way to the Black Sea past the city Istanbul as Suleymaniye mosque is seen in the backround on February 16, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / OZAN KOSE
