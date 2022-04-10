Amber Heard Goes ‘Offline’ as Johnny Depp Libel Trial to Boast Who's-Who of Hollywood Witness List

https://sputniknews.com/20220410/amber-heard-goes-offline-as-johnny-depp-libel-trial-to-boast-whos-who-of-hollywood-witness-list--1094635922.html

Ahead of the libel trial standoff between bitter divorcees Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, which starts Monday in Fairfax County, Virginia, the Aquaman actress announced in an Instagram post that she was going “offline”.The Pirates of the Caribbean star is suing his former wife for $50 million, alleging she defamed him in an opinion column she published in The Washington Post (printed in Fairfax County) in December 2018. In the publication, coming in the wake of the 2017 MeToo movement, she claimed to have been a victim of domestic abuse, while never directly naming Depp. The actress made a reference to the “price women pay for speaking against powerful men” in her op-ed. However, Amber Heard had raised similar claims before, during divorce proceeding in 2016 in Los Angeles.The actress who had been cast as Mera, Aquaman's Atlantean queen, in the superhero film Justice League, noted in her Instagram post that she continues to “pay that price”, adding:She concluded that she recognized “the ongoing support I've been fortunate to receive through these years, and in these coming weeks I will be leaning on it more than ever."Amber Heard never proved she was the victim of domestic abuse. The divorce between the celebrity couple, who tied the knot in February 2015, was settled out of court. The settlement statement said, in part: After the op-ed in The Washington Post, Depp and his former lawyer denounced Heard's claims and filed a suit in March 2019, which stated:“Ms. Heard is not a victim of domestic abuse, she is a perpetrator.”Amber Heard proceeded to countersue Johnny Depp for $100 million, alleging she was defamed by her former husband’s lawyer, Adam Waldman, who called the actress’s statement “fake” and a “sexual violence hoax”.Heard, 35, also argued that her ex-husband had retaliated by deploying social media bots against her and masterminding an attempt to tarnish her career.Depp, 58, has deplored the fact that the controversies and legal cases resulted in him being blackballed from the film industry. Thus, he was dropped from his 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise recasting. The Secrets of Dumbledore recast Johnny Depp's Gellert Grindelwald dark wizard character with Mads Mikkelsen.Both these lawsuits will be the subject of the trial before Chief Judge Penney Azcarate of the Fairfax County Circuit Court.The judge has allowed a video camera in the courtroom, with the trial, boasting a witness list of celebrities such as UK film star Paul Bettany (for Depp) and American actor James Franco and mega-billionaire Elon Musk (for Heard) to be televised via Court TV and Court TV's online website, after a jury has been selected.

