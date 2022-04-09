International
West Seeking War With Russia to Dismember It, Put End With Multipolar World, Maduro Says
West Seeking War With Russia to Dismember It, Put End With Multipolar World, Maduro Says
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik)
"The West is coordinating economic, diplomatic and political efforts in the big war against Russia. We say that from Venezuela: they are seeking the war to dismember Russia into parts and put an end to the hopes for the multipolar world," Maduro said on late Friday.The Venezuelan president also described the joint efforts of Western media as the information dictatorship.Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on 24 February to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operation in Ukraine calling it an invasion and imposed harsh sanctions on Moscow.
world, nicolas maduro, russia

West Seeking War With Russia to Dismember It, Put End With Multipolar World, Maduro Says

05:19 GMT 09.04.2022
© AP Photo / Matias DelacroixVenezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks at a press conference at the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, March 12, 2020
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks at a press conference at the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, March 12, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.04.2022
© AP Photo / Matias Delacroix
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Western countries are seeking a war with Russia to dismember it and to put an end to the multipolar world, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.
"The West is coordinating economic, diplomatic and political efforts in the big war against Russia. We say that from Venezuela: they are seeking the war to dismember Russia into parts and put an end to the hopes for the multipolar world," Maduro said on late Friday.
The Venezuelan president also described the joint efforts of Western media as the information dictatorship.
Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on 24 February to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.
The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operation in Ukraine calling it an invasion and imposed harsh sanctions on Moscow.
