https://sputniknews.com/20220409/west-seeking-war-with-russia-to-dismember-it-put-end-with-multipolar-world-maduro-says-1094606401.html

West Seeking War With Russia to Dismember It, Put End With Multipolar World, Maduro Says

West Seeking War With Russia to Dismember It, Put End With Multipolar World, Maduro Says

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Western countries are seeking a war with Russia to dismember it and to put an end to the multipolar world, Venezuelan President... 09.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-09T05:19+0000

2022-04-09T05:19+0000

2022-04-09T05:19+0000

world

nicolas maduro

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107963/72/1079637255_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_472a9d85bcf166a85030709f9bfe65d0.jpg

"The West is coordinating economic, diplomatic and political efforts in the big war against Russia. We say that from Venezuela: they are seeking the war to dismember Russia into parts and put an end to the hopes for the multipolar world," Maduro said on late Friday.The Venezuelan president also described the joint efforts of Western media as the information dictatorship.Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on 24 February to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operation in Ukraine calling it an invasion and imposed harsh sanctions on Moscow.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, nicolas maduro, russia