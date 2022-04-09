https://sputniknews.com/20220409/west-seeking-war-with-russia-to-dismember-it-put-end-with-multipolar-world-maduro-says-1094606401.html
"The West is coordinating economic, diplomatic and political efforts in the big war against Russia. We say that from Venezuela: they are seeking the war to dismember Russia into parts and put an end to the hopes for the multipolar world," Maduro said on late Friday.The Venezuelan president also described the joint efforts of Western media as the information dictatorship.Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on 24 February to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operation in Ukraine calling it an invasion and imposed harsh sanctions on Moscow.
